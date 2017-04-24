During Star Wars Celebration, fans finally got to see the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which featured a brief glimpse at Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) standing in the shadows of a cave on the planet of Ahch-To. While we did get to hear Luke say a number of lines of dialogue, we never get a close-up look at this Jedi master, although the filmmakers may be saving a more detailed look at Luke for the second trailer. A new rumor has surfaced today that claims Luke will be wearing a very special necklace, which contains something that Kylo Ren may desperately want. There will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

Making Star Wars has a new report which claims that Luke Skywalker will be seen wearing a unique necklace in the sequel, which is reportedly the shape of a "wooden dog whistle," when seen from a distance. At the end of this necklace, though, is a red crystal, which is believed to be part of the Kyber crystal from Darth Vader's lightsaber. Here's an excerpt from the report, which hints that Kylo Ren may be seeking this lost artifact.

"If Luke Skywalker has the last Darth Vader Kyber crystal, someone like Kylo Ren would really want it. I don't know why Luke Skywalker doesn't just destroy it. But he would clearly see that someone as into symbolism as Kylo Ren would be even more of a monster if he possessed it. If it is a story element, will Kylo get it back and stabilize his saber with the power source of his Grandfather's lightsaber? It doesn't sound like Kylo is getting it without getting better of Luke Skywalker first though."

It hasn't been confirmed if this red gem is in fact part of Darth Vader's kyber crystal, or if Kylo Ren is in fact trying to get the crystal from Luke. Still, a previous report has claimed that Kylo Ren will actually look more like Darth Vader in this sequel, wearing a cape that is said to resemble his grandfather's. As for the kyber crystal, there likely won't be any confirmation this red gem is in fact a piece of Darth Vader's actual kyber crystal, but a recent Star Wars novel confirmed that the kyber crystals are actually force sensitive, and with the Jedi, the crystal actually chooses its user. The Sith lords do not have such a connection, with the kyber crystal losing its original hue as the Sith bends the crystal to its will, causing the crystal to "bleed" and become red.

This is just one of many rumors that have surfaced from The Last Jedi, some of which claim that the story is quite reminiscent of Empire Strikes Back, in the same way that The Force Awakens was similar to the story arc in A New Hope. Director Rian Johnson recently shot down the notion that he has only been "copying" Empire Strikes Back. Among the many rumors that have surfaced reveal that Rey (Daisy Ridley) abandons her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker in the same way that Luke left his training with Yoda. Rey leaves to save her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have reportedly been captured by Kylo Ren as part of a trap to lure Rey out of hiding. None of this has been confirmed yet, but hopefully we'll learn more about Star Wars: The Last Jedi very soon.