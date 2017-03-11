This past week brought some big Star Wars: The Last Jedi news. During a secretive shareholders' meeting, Disney showed off footage from this upcoming sequel. And the initial report about the teaser claimed to reveal Luke Skywalker's first spoken words in over 30 years. As it turns out, while these were Mark Hamill's first words heard spoken as the character in a public setting, they are not his first words spoken in the movie.

The initial report from The Guardians claimed that this Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage showed Luke Skywalker just moments after we left him in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Standing on the cliffs of Ahch-To, meeting Rey for the first time as she re-gifted him with his old blue lightsaber. The one he lost on Bespin in his infamous duel with Darth Vader, as depicted in The Empire Strikes Back. Luke's first words? 'Who are you?'

Of course this set off a storm of speculation. How could Luke Skywalker not know who Rey was? Had they truly never met, even though it is suggested in The Force Awakens that she used to be his pupil, and was left on the planet Jakku by the master Jedi? Had Luke lost his mind in the thirty years since we last saw him in Return of the Jedi? It's a known fact that Jedi can sense the power of the force, especially when it surrounds and binds a certain human life form. So many wondered just what was up with Luke having to ask Rey who she was. How could he not know?

As many people pointed out the fact that Luke Skywalker didn't know who his father was, standing in his presence. Even after he'd gone through some substantial Jedi training with Yoda. Darth Vader has to tell his son the news. And when Luke is a full-blown Jedi in Return, Obi-Wan still has to tell him that Leia is his sister, even though the twins have spent a substantial amount of time together. Digging deep into the lore, and how this has played out in previous movies, it is possible that Rey could be Luke's grown up daughter, and he wouldn't know it, since he hasn't seen her in ten years.

But it doesn't matter. A second report from the Disney shareholder meeting confirmed that Luke may not be talking to Rey when he asks 'Who Are You?' And these definitely won't be his first words spoken on screen in 30 years. Unless he remains zipper-lipped for a spell after meeting Rey for the first time. Which is highly doubtful.

The footage where Luke speaks the line 'Who are you?' Isn't delivered on the cliffs of Ahch-To. They are delivered in a cave. And the person Luke is speaking to isn't shown. At all. So the opening moments of the movie haven't been spoiled as many believed. And for all anyone knows, Luke could be talking to Finn, Poe Dameron, perhaps Snoke, or even BB-8. It isn't known when or if this footage will be shown to the public. The first trailer for The Last Jedi is said to drop during Star Wars Celebration this April. Though, it is also rumored that fans may only be getting a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel during the event. However it plays out, Luke's new acquaintance may not be revealed until the movie opens this December.