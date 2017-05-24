The Last Jedi is set to confirm rumors about Luke Skywalker's whereabouts suggested by Han Solo in The Force Awakens. In The Force Awakens, Han Solo says that "People who knew him best think he went looking for the first Jedi temple." So was Solo right? Is that why Skywalker is on Ahch-To? Skywalker didn't pop up in The Force Awaken until the very end of the movie, which lead to more questions than answers from fans why Skywalker was alone on an island. It has since been confirmed that Skywalker will have a large part to play in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and director Rian Johnson has shed some light on Skywalker's mission with Vanity Fair.

Johnson confirms that Skywalker did indeed go in search of the first Jedi Temple and he may have found it on the planet of Ahch-To, which is filmed on Ireland's Michael Skellig Island. The first Jedi Temple is an ancient building on Ahch-To that was maintained by the Jedi Order. It is apparently the first Jedi Temple of many that were spread across the galaxy, but overtime, most were destroyed by the Empire. Johnson had set builders duplicate the "beehive-shaped huts where the monks lived on Skellig and made kind of a Jedi village out of them." Skywalker has been living there with an apparent indigenous race of caretakers who are definitely "not Ewoks."

Johnson wouldn't say anything else about what the indigenous caretakers are, but might they be the cute Porgs from the sketches that leaked awhile back? The bird-like creatures have been described as looking like Gremlins with razor-sharp teeth and they are the protectors of the Jedi Temple. The Porgs have apparently been made practically without the use of CGI and were a big hit on the set. Hopefully these caretakers don't have a direct influence from the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi, which shouldn't be the case as shooting on Skellig was a brief time of production of the upcoming movie.

Other plot points are still being kept tightly under wraps for The Last Jedi. One thing is for sure, J.J. Abrams did not keep the tape running when he and the cast were originally on the island of Skellig for The Force Awakens. Many had thought that he might have passed the torch to Johnson with some kind of head start into Episode VIII, but that is not the case. Johnson was allowed complete freedom to create and craft the story however he saw fit and was surprised at how much creative freedom that Lucasfilm allowed him.

So it has been confirmed. Luke Skywalker was or is still on the hunt for the first Jedi Temple on Ahch-To with some sort of indigenous caretakers. How these caretakers and Rey will fit into the story is anyone's guess as all we have to go off of right now is speculation and rumor about specific plot points for The Force Awakens. Will we receive more of a backstory for Skywalker? We'll just have to wait until December to find out.