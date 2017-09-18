A new Topps Trading Card has just revealed what could very well be Luke Skywalker's final costume for Star Wars 8. Luke was barely seen in The Force Awakens, but that's about to change as we get into The Last Jedi coming up in December. The story is based heavily on the relationship between young Rey and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker as she begins her Jedi training on the island of Ahch-To. Which is where Luke has been hiding out for the last several years. A lot of promotional material for the movie has seen a few different costumes for Luke, but a new Topps card has presumably revealed what he will look like towards the end of the movie.

There has been a lot of focus shifted towards Luke's robes as of late and it is well known that he will be wearing a lighter colored robe at the beginning of the movie as proven by promotional material and the very end of The Force Awakens. A new Funko Pop! figure prominentally shows Luke off in an all brown attire that is similar to Anakin Skywalker's robes in Revenge of the Sith. The new Topps Trading Card shows off a third look for Luke that might end up at the end of the movie.

MakingStarWars.net has brought the brand-new trading card to our attention. There is an interesting similarity between Luke's new brown robes, which are highlighted in black with a black cape and one of Rey's new costumes that looks the same aesthetically, but without the cape. The darker colors could highlight Luke's state of mind in The Last Jedi, which has been revealed as dark. The Topps Trading Cards also revealed several plot points for the upcoming movie and one of the major points is called "Luke's Grim Perspective."

Director Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill have both hinted that the upcoming movie will be a darker tale for Luke Skywalker, but it is too early to tell just exactly what that means at this time. Some fans are speculating that Luke's darkness could be a sign that he could be thinking about the Dark Side of the Force and that it could be clouding his mind after the events of the last 30 years. This is all speculation at this point, but we do know that Hamill was shocked when Rian Johnson filled him in on where exactly the Luke story arc was going. It is also important to note that Disney CEO Bob Iger called The Last Jedi Mark Hamill's greatest performance, so it could be possible that the struggle between the light and dark shows up.

At the very least, the new Topps Trading Card shows off some new production art work or it actually is what Luke is wearing at the end of the movie. As previously mentioned, it's way too early to tell, but the answer isn't too far away from us now. The Last Jedi opens on December 15th, 2017, but in the meantime, you can check out the new Topps Trading Card featuring a darker Luke Skywalker below.