This one goes in the 'No, DUH!' Category. Especially if you've seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At the end of that movie, Chewbacca and R2-D2 accompany Rey to the island of Ahch-To, where she returns exiled Jedi Master Luke Skywalker's old blue lightsaber, which he lost over 30 years ago in Empire Strikes Back. It stands to reason that Luke would meet back up with his favorite droid and his long-time wookie pal. And that's exactly what this latest Star Wars 8 rumor insinuates.

It is possible that Chewbacca and R2-D2 could have simply dropped Rey off on the island, but that makes no sense. What if Luke is crazy? Are they really going to leave her alone with this old hermit who hasn't been seen or heard from in a very long time? Not likely. What is interesting is some of the details behind this reunion. So don't continue reading if you want to be surprised. There are some potential SPOILERS ahead.

This latest bit of intel comes from the dubious Mike Zeroh, who talks Star Wars all day long from his basement located in a hidden fortress buried deep inside the entangled inter-webs that make-up the Internet at large. MovieNewsguide breaks down this latest bit of news, giving us some insight into how this all plays out.

So, what's the deal with this big reunion between Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca and R2-D2? It stands to reason that they'd all be back together on the big screen. And Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't disappoint. The reunion reportedly comes early in the movie. Luke Skywalker, having taken the lightsaber from Rey, will ascend the stone steps, and enter the Millennium Falcon. There, he experiences a very emotional moment with his old pals.

When Mark Hamill's Luke first enters the ship, he will immediately see Chewy and R2 waiting for him. A flood of memories will come rushing back. And he will remember his old pal Han Solo, whom he hasn't seen in a very long time. What hasn't been revealed is whether or not Luke will learn about Han's death this early in the movie. Though he doesn't speak Chewbacca's language, it won't be hard for him to understand, and he's always had a pretty good idea about what R2 as to say, so look for the news to not come in words so much as an intense feeling that will wash over the moment, and perhaps not leave a dry eye in the house.

It isn't known if Rey accompanies Luke onto the ship, or if he makes her stay behind. It is speculated that Skywalker may demand that she stay behind so that he can check out his new visitors by himself. Earlier rumors claim that Luke will begin Rey's Jedi training on Ahch-To. As Chewbacca and R2-D2 go to leave the planet, they encounter Kylo Ren's Knight army approaching the planet. At one point, there will supposedly be a ground battle between Rey and Luke as they fight off Ben Solo and the Knights of Ren, while Chewbacca and his co-pilot R2-D2 fight off encroaching ships in the skies above the planet. None of this has been substantiated or confirmed by Disney or LucasFilm, so take that for what it's worth. However it plays out, there will likely be some variation of this at play.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters starting Dec. 14, 2017 during Thursday night preview shows that will likely sell out immediately. The movie is directed by Rian Johnson and will feature the late Carrie Fisher in her final appearance as General Leia Organa.