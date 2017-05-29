Adam Driver doesn't have quite the reputation that Jared Leto does for taking things too far on set. But it's been said many times before that he likes to go method. And he certainly showed that side of himself on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Girls actor turned down an invitation from franchise icon Mark Hamill, on the notion that he didn't want to break character.

Mark Hamill had good intentions in hanging out with Driver. His character Luke Skywalker is uncle to Driver's Kylo Ren. Hamill thought it might be good to get to know each other, so that they would have some kind of on-screen rapport established. Driver felt differently though, and didn't think his Ben Solo should be mixing with the master Jedi, not at this stage in the game anyway.

Mark Hamill only had one minute of screen time in The Force Awakens. The Last Jedi changes that in a big way, with Skywalker one of the main characters this time out. Thus far, Skywalker and Kylo Ren have yet to meet on the big screen. It hasn't been revealed yet if the two will have some sort of confrontation in this next sequel. But it is expected that they'll come face-to-face at some point in this space opera.

Mark Hamill and Adam Driver have no relationship off screen. Hamill revealed his feelings toward Driver to Vanity Fair, where he called his co-star 'very moody and intense'. And that Driver refused an invitation to hang out.

"I remember saying to Adam, 'I don't know how you work, or your technique. But, at some point, you were my nephew. I probably bounced you on my knee. I probably babysat for you. There's that side, and now we're both estranged from the Skywalker family. All I'm suggesting is, if you'd like, maybe we could go to lunch, we could get together and hang out.'"

Driver said 'Nope'. Hamill's reaction to that was, '...More power to him". Driver has his own side of the story, though. And explained why he wasn't inclined to hang with the Master Jedi when the cameras weren't rolling. As he explains it, staying in character helps him 'relate' to the things Kylo Ren is going through.

"There's big personal things that I find about every character, not just in Star Wars, that you have to make as personal as possible. It's the big joke about being an actor, that you make everything you're doing seem like it's life or death. The things about that character that I find painful, that I really relate to, I kind of prefer to keep to myself."

At some point between Star Wars 8 and Star Wars 9, one of the big scenes was supposed to happen between Ben Solo and his mom General Leia. Lucasfilm and Disney have not revealed if Carrie Fisher shot that scene, or whether or not we'll see it in The Last Jedi. There is some speculation that the scene would have taken place in Star Wars 9, but it has since been scrapped following Carrie Fisher's untimely death last year. More secrets about Kylo Ren and his family will be revealed when The Last Jedi hits theaters this December.