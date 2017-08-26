Maz Kanata didn't have a huge role in The Force Awakens. And it has been confirmed that she has even less screen time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But new intel has come in, and it reveals that she plays a key role in keeping this new story rolling along. And her hand helps guide the fates of Finn (who still doesn't have a real name) and Rose Tico (who isn't connected to any existing characters in the canon, though she does have a sister who will be introduced here). So, what is Maz's mission this time out?

Trusted source Making Star Wars has the answer. Their track record with rumors and spoilers is 93%, and most of the advanced info they have revealed for this latest Star Wars movie has been accurate. Today, they offer a sneak peek at what's required of Lupita Nyong'o in Star Wars 8.

Maz Kanata has been forced to go on the run after the destruction of her castle located at Takodana. We didn't see her after these moments, but J.J. Abrams shot scenes where Maz is seen at the Resistance base, interacting with Leia. They were all cut, but one stayed in the trailer, which had Maz handing Luke's old lightsaber to Leia. Kanata made quick friends out of Rey and Finn, and she'll be back to help the Resistance in their fight against the First Order.

The new Find the Force promotion that is being launched in conjunction with Force Friday 2 on September 1 is responsible for this information. In The Last Jedi, Kanata will be the one who introduces the resistance to DJ, a shady and mysterious ally who Finn and Rose team up to break out of prison on the casino planet of Canto Bight.

Maz Kanata is now living in the criminal underworld, and has vast knowledge of the humans and aliens who traffic there. She remains mobile, yet in communication with our heroes. After helping Finn and Rose locate DJ, the man, played by Benecio Del Toro, helps them infiltrate a Mega Star Destroyer. More will be revealed about Maz in these scenes, with some of her backstory further explained. Perhaps by DJ himself. It should be noted that The Last Jedi never has any character call DJ by his name, nor do they call him DJ in any bit of dialogue. DJ is what the cast and crew referred to the character as while shooting.

Fans my be disappointed to learn that Maz Kanata's biggest secret probably won't be revealed in Star Wars 8. And that is: Just how did she get Luke Skywalker's old blue lightsaber after he lost it in a duel with Darth Vader on Bespin. That is a tale being saved for a later date. And it's unlikely it will be told in a movie, with the details to be divulged in a future book or comic that shows how she came to be in its possession. There are rumors that Maz will show up in the Han Solo movie.