When it was announced that there would be a Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, the only confirmed panelists at the time were director Rian Johnson and producer/LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Naturally, most fans knew there would be many more surprise guests who would be showing up during this hour-long panel, with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn) also stopping by. While many fans were expecting those beloved actors to show up, fans were also introduced to one of the newcomers to the Star Wars universe, with actress Kelly Marie Tran making her Star Wars Celebration debut, unveiling the first look at her character, Rose.

One of the countless rumors to surfaced before, during and after production on Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed that Kelly Marie Tran plays a character named Rose, who was said to be accompanying Finn on a secret mission to infiltrate a massive Star Destroyer. While we didn't learn much about the actual story during the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel, it was confirmed that her character's name is Rose, with fans getting a first look at the character, which you can see below. Here's what the actress had to say about her character.

"My character's name is Rose. She's part of the Resistance, and she works in maintenance, and I can't wait for you to meet her."

There have been rumors that Rose spends most of the movie with Finn on his undercover mission, but how she becomes a part of this mission is unclear. There has also been talk that Finn must wear a First Order officer's uniform, when he is discovered by a Stormtrooper played by Tom Hardy, who congratulates him on his promotion to a covert spy, thanks to some propaganda planted within the First Order. Instead of revealing that Finn defected to the Resistance, First Order members were told that he's now spying on them. Part of this mission reportedly involves a casino planet, but while no details about the actual mission were revealed, Rian Johnson shed some light on the qualities that Rose embodies as a character.

"She's pretty rad. Rose is a maintenance worker in the Resistance, and, for me, growing up as a kid in Colorado watching these movies, just watching Luke Skywalker kind of get pulled out, and I think that's why people respond to Rey also, get pulled out of wherever he is and be this unlikely hero. The notion that anyone out there, any of us, can step up and turn into a hero, that's really where the character of Rose comes from. She's not a soldier, she's not looking to be a hero, and she gets pulled in a very big way to an adventure in this movie, with Finn. Kelly just embodies that for me."

When LucasFilm cast Kelly Marie Tran, it was said that she would have a pivotal role, with John Boyega even teasing that the actress has a lead role in the film. While Kelly Marie Tran isn't exactly a newcomer when it comes to acting, having appeared in the film XOXO and episodes of CollegeHumor Originals, About a Boy and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, she wasn't exactly a household name, but that may change after The Last Jedi hits theaters this December. The actress also revealed that she had to keep her casting a secret from her family, for an extended period of time.

"They didn't know for four months after. I told them I was doing an indie movie in Canada. At one point, I actually got some maple syrup, so I could bring back to them, so they thought I was really in Canada. I was like, I'm committing to this."

Unfortunately, Kelly Marie Tran's character wasn't shown in the new Star Wars 8 trailer that was also unveiled at today's panel, but now that her character has been officially unveiled, hopefully we'll learn more about her soon. If what director Rian Johnson said at the panel is true, then it seems Star Wars fans will have another unlikely hero to embrace in Kelly Marie Tran's rose after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15. Take a look at the first photo of Kelly Marie Tran's rose from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.