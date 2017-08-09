This week marks the arrival of Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is at the front and center of this issue, with two new EW cover. One with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the other with Rey (Daisy Ridley), both featuring the question on everyone's mind: "Who is The Last Jedi?" While we certainly won't get an answer to that question until December 15, EW has unveiled 10 new photos, along with the two magazine covers, which don't offer too much in the way of story details, but perhaps the most intriguing photo is of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), where we get our first full look at his face, and that pivotal scar that has gotten so much attention.

This new photo from Entertainment Weekly gives fans our first full look at Kylo Ren's unmasked face, and a much better look at the now-infamous Kylo Ren scar. After the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted, fans noticed that the nasty scar Kylo Ren received during his lightsaber battle with Rey at the end of The Force Awakens, had changed a bit. Director Rian Johnson admitted in an interview that he changed the scar slightly, since it "looked goofy" going up the bridge of his nose. We can see in this photo that, while the top part of the scar has healed nicely, and is almost invisible to the naked eye, the bottom half of the scar is still quite prominent, going down his right cheek. The caption to this photo reveals that Ren has "retreated" to Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), but nothing else is known about this scene.

There are also a few interesting photos featuring Rey and Luke on the planet of Ahch-To, one with Rey by herself, presumably during her training, while another features Rey standing outside a temple entrance, holding her staff, while a cloaked Luke Skywalker stands at the temple entrance. While there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the two, there is also no indication of what may have happened between these photos were taken, although it seems possible that it's all part of Rey's training. All it says in the caption of this photo is that Rey is at the ruins of the first Jedi temple, although there are no other details that can be gleaned.

There has long been rumors that Rey will mirror the Jedi training that Luke himself went through, which seemed to be confirmed with scenes in the trailer that showed what looked like Rey practicing her lightsaber movies on the edge of an Ahch-To cliff. Rian Johnson has confirmed there will be a certain training element involved, although he wouldn't say much else about this aspect of the story. Hopefully we'll see more of this "training" when the second trailer arrives, whenever that may be.

We also get a new look at Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who is said to form a bond with the iconic Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) in this movie. There is also a new image of John Boyega's Finn learning how to fly an unidentified spacecraft, along with another glimpse at the TIE Silencer, which is Kylo Ren's new spacecraft that we got our first look at back in June. One cool shot shows Chewbacca in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with a Porg, and we get a look at the Jedi caregivers on Ahch-To, who are compared to Nuns.

The final images reveal Rian Johnson with the late Carrie Fisher on the set, along with a glimpse at Rian Johnson with his producing partners Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy. Take a look at these images below, and head over to Entertainment Weekly to check out the rest.

The Last Jedi: Can Rey save Luke Skywalker from his own darkness? https://t.co/9FbujuFDbP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 9, 2017

The Last Jedi: With Finn and Rose, a 'big deal' is redeemed by 'a nobody' https://t.co/3G9mUTCdHI — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 9, 2017

New STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI photos from @EW!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QkAUH2hnZP — GEEK MOTIVATION (@GEEKMOTIVATION) August 9, 2017

Brand new 'STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI' images released featuring Rey, Poe, Leia, and a Casino at Canto Bight 1/2 (Source: @EW) pic.twitter.com/qlL3TL8guU — Comic Fade (@ComicFade) August 9, 2017

New images from Star Wars: The Last Jedi are here and the Force is STRONG with them! https://t.co/O12nzWeYWrpic.twitter.com/4hH5DFv7wo — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) August 9, 2017

Gritty New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Set Photos – Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer https://t.co/XCxK4ildLKpic.twitter.com/Pf2FyGbPgh — Comic Vault (@comicvault) August 9, 2017

💥 @EW's The Last Jedi cover: Part 4 - Supreme Leader Snoke emerges with the crimson-armored Praetorian guard: https://t.co/8RGSN4m451pic.twitter.com/MCBDz8V50r — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017

💥Also Part 3 of The Last Jedi cover: The alien nun "Caretakers" of the Jedi temple on Ahch-To: https://t.co/JIq7r6FVZPpic.twitter.com/mqTIKeHjiV — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Photos & Details: Finn Becomes a Pilot, Rey is Not Welcome ... https://t.co/vdBiPSZhlHpic.twitter.com/u8rVeo4ISo — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 9, 2017