It looks like a certain lucky group of Star Wars lovers are going to get to see Star Wars 8 just a tiny bit earlier than those in the U.S. who are eagerly awaiting the movie's arrival. Once again, those living in the U.K. will get the chance to see the next chapter in the Star Wars saga before those living in America will. The good news is that it isn't all that much early, but early nonetheless. Disney and Lucasfilm have officially announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in the U.K. one day early.

As reported by Radio Times, Disney and Lucasfilm are going to release Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 14, meaning that fans in the U.K. will get to see the movie a full day before anyone else. So, if you're a die-hard fan living elsewhere, you may want to plan a trip to the U.K. if you want to see Star Wars 8 as soon as humanly possible. Or you can just wait an extra day like pretty much everyone else is going to do. It's totally up to you.

Those who have been keeping up with the Disney era of Star Wars movies shouldn't find this development all that surprising. Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also released a day early in the U.K., so Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters there on December 14 follows suit and makes total sense. It is also worth pointing out that Star Wars 8 is coming out even earlier in France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands, where the movie will arrive on December 13. Granted, those are smaller markets comparatively, but still.

As far as Star Wars news goes, this isn't as huge as something like a new trailer or anything like that, but is important for fans to keep in mind. The reason? Once people start seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, even if it is just a day or two ahead of time, information about the movie is going to make its way online. Sure as you're born, this will happen. So those of us who are going to have to wait until December 15 to see Star Wars 8 will probably want to avoid, or at least be very careful about what they read on social media. Assuming you care about spoilers, that is. And since it has been teased that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have the biggest reveal in Star Wars history, you probably will care.

It may be a bit surprising that Disney and Lucasfilm don't want to do a worldwide, same day release for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but they have their reasons. Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story crushed at the box office, so they know what they're doing. Let's just hope Rian Johnson knows what he's doing as well since he wrote and directed the movie. But we have no reason to think he doesn't, at least for now.