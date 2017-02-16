And so it begins! The Star Wars: The Last Jedi hype train is officially rolling out of the station. Just a few weeks ago we finally learned the official title of this second sequel in the Force Awakens trilogy, now we have a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from none other Director Rian Johnson. He shared the image along with this exciting news.

"We're coming to Orlando for a Star Wars Celebration panel on April 14th, and I cannot wait. See you there!"

The 'we're' in question is himself and producer Kathleen Kennedy, who will be headlining the epic Star Wars 8 panel at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. The Last Jedi is well into post-production, with a rough cut of the movie already having screened for Disney executives. Now, the finally touches are being put on the movie, and along with that we get our first look at the First Order Stormtroopers as they will appear in this next chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Director Rian Johnson will be talking all about his path to creating Star Wars 8 in front of a sold out crowd, and he'll likely have plenty of stories to share. It is believed that the first-ever footage will arrive during this event. And we're sure we will hear some cool stories about the late Carrie Fisher, who passed away this December after having finished her part of the shoot.

This new image of the Stormtroopers comes courtesy of Johnson's Tumblr account. This is the first set photo we've seen from the movie since shooting wrapped in June, when we got to see Luke's robe hanging off a rack in a Jedi cave. This latest photo does not reveal the much talked about Executioner Stormtrooper who will battle Finn on a Super Star Destroyer.

We don't really learn anything new from this latest photo. We do see that The Last Jedi will continue too humanize the Stormtrooper, a trend that started in Star Wars 7 with the AWOL Finn. We're sure to see the iconic characters get a new more relatable dimension in this next adventure. The vast majority of these soldiers are nameless killing machines notorious for their lousy shot.

It has been rumored that Tom Hardy has a celebrity cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where he will be playing a Stormtrooper who runs into Finn, who has donned a disguise. Finn is reportedly being used as propaganda as to not alert the other troopers that one of their kind successfully abandoned ship and even played a major role in destroying the Star Killer Base. It is believed that a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel from the Last Jedi will arrive during the big event in Orlando. And it has also been recently rumored that attendees will get a special Celebration only Star Wars 8 teaser that can't be seen anywhere else. Take a look at the new First Order Stormtroopers from the Star Wars 8 set.