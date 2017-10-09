Director Rian Johnson hinted that there could be some spoilers in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But we are perhaps seeing a lot of misdirection and cliffhangers. There are certainly a number of new clues to pour over here. The trailer new trailer is excellent, just as Johnson promised. Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time for this to drop. And now this trailer is already being taken apart and examined to see if there are any secrets we might have missed, so in an effort to help with that research, here's a ton of images from the latest trailer for The Last Jedi.

The action-packed trailer was shown during the Monday Night Football game at halftime and the advanced tickets went on sale directly following the trailer. The tickets are currently wreaking havoc across all of the servers from movie ticketing retailers that still weren't prepared for the demand, even after the advanced ticket debacles of The Force Awakens and Rogue One, leading to some pretty disgruntled fans across the world. But, in the meantime, it gives us all plenty of time to examine the still images from the final trailer for The Last Jedi, some of them provided directly by Disney and Lucasfilm.

As previously seen in the teaser trailers, we got a much better look at Rey's Lightsaber training on Ahch-To. Much of the previous images and promotional material has shown more of her work with a staff in an almost Karate Kid-like way, where she has to learn the boring stuff first before getting into the cooler stuff. There was no footage of her waxing Luke's X-Wing, so that might be where that similarity ends. Additionally, we were able to see Luke take the Lightsaber with his robotic hand, while showing off that he may be scared of Rey. He mentions that he's only seen that kind of raw power once before...

Elsewhere, we only see one scene with a Porg, which is great. There's a powerful battle scene between Finn and Captain Phasma that looks brutal and intense while Kylo Ren struggles with killing his mother. But the biggest shock is that we see Kylo Ren and Rey, seemingly about to join forces. Will Rey join the Dark Side? Or has Kylo Ren had a change of heart and joined the Resistance? Elsewhere, we are able to see our first look at Snoke, even though it is brief and we were also able to see that Snoke and Rey meet in what looks like an uncomfortable position for Rey.

Well, that's all we have now. Next stop, The Last Jedi hitting theaters on December 15th, 2017 with some fans who were lucky enough to get Thursday night Star Wars 8 screenings reserved this evening. While the newest and final trailer didn't really spoil much or give away too much of the plot, it certainly got everybody excited to prepared for the finished project. While we wait for December to come around, check out the brand-new pictures from The Last Jedi trailer, courtesy of Lucasfilm below.