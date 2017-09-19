Disney and Lucasfilm know they need do nothing more at this point to have a record breaking box office opening for Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December. They have released one very short teaser, some toys and not much else. The secrets are being kept closely guarded. And most believe there may not be a full trailer leading into the movie's release in theaters. Mark Hamill changed all that when he whispered a few short, sweet nothings into the middle of the night, getting everyone all hot and bothered. And while he didn't outright say a new Star Wars 8 trailer was dropping in October, he might as well had.

""Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th- for no reason in particular."

Shortly after this news blazed like a Burbank wild fire throughout the Internet. The Last Jedi deleted his tweet, much to the chagrin of everyone around him. So, was Mark Hamill joking? Or is the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer truly dropping on Monday night, October 9? At this point we're well past due for more footage. And this marketing push is being handled much differently than the movies before it.

To coincide with Mark Hamill's deleted tweet, the official Star Wars Twitter did share a message as well, also teasing that something big is on the horizon. They showed off a .GIF of Rey moving rocks, footage we've previously seen. It was tagged with this short message.

"Almost there. #TheLastJedi"

Though, they don't mention a trailer either. And being just four months out from the release of the movie, they could be referring to the theatrical dump that's about to hit us like a tsunami. A new episode of The Star Wars Show debuts later tonight, with many fans suspecting that Disney and Lucasfilm will use the video to properly announce the arrival of the all-new full-length Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which is actually rumored to be shorter than the first sneak peek, with less dialogue. The only certainty is that we'll be seeing a Porg in action.

This is definitely an unusual way to market a big blockbuster movie. Most releases would have at least three trailers by now, and we'd be seeing clips and other exciting spoilers from the movie. But Lucasfilm and Disney are keeping such a high profile movie low key because they know they can get away with it. And it's making the anticipation even more difficult to endure. Star Wars 8 is said to contain one of the biggest plot twists in any of the Star Wars movies. Well, it doesn't sound like we have long to wait now until more footage hits. We'll just have to wait and sit on our hands until we know more.