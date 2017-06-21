A new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is coming, and possibly sooner than you may think. Fans got their first look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in April during Star Wars Celebration and, though the trailer didn't give us much in the way of story, it gave us that first tasted we needed. Now, a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been rated, which means it will be coming soon. The question now becomes, when and where exactly will we see it?

Starting with where this information is coming from. The BBFC recently rated a brand new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, giving it a PG rating. That isn't all that important, but what is important is that, with the trailer being rated, it means that Disney and Lucasfilm must be planning on dropping it soon. What is very interesting to note, before getting into when we may see the new trailer for Star Wars 8, is that this trailer is going to be short. According to the BBFC, the new trailer, which really seems like it will be more of a teaser, is 91 seconds in length. That is shorter than the first trailer, which is pretty backward, at least when it comes to traditional movie marketing. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to hit theaters on December 15, we should probably expect one more trailer prior to the release, following the inevitable release of this second trailer. But it also seems like Lucasfilm wants to play this one pretty close to the chest.

Alright, so when can Star Wars fans expect to see this new trailer? Well, it just so happens that there are a couple of huge events coming up that seem like a premium place for Disney and Lucasfilm to unveil some new footage. First off, Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo is taking place on July 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. What better place to drop some Star Wars 8 goodness than a Disney-centric event like D23?

The other logical place to do it, which makes sense for its own reasons, is San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place very shortly after D23 from July 20-23. Most major studios bring their A-game to SDCC, though, that has dropped off a bit in the past year or so, and Disney is no exception. So a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer would be a way for them to assert their dominance over the likes of Warner Bros. and Fox.

On the flipside, as hard as it may be to think of it this way, a new Star Wars 8 trailer could get lost in the shuffle, to some degree. With Warner Bros. set to debut a new Justice League trailer and Disney also planning their usual Marvel Studios panel in Hall H, an awful lot of big stuff is going to drop over that weekend. During D23, all eyes are going to be on Disney, so that event could make more sense for that reason. On the other hand, Disney could use D23 to highlight the upcoming Han Solo movie, and then give SDCC fans some new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage. Either way, a betting man would put his money on one of these two events being where this new trailer drops.