After all of the waiting and speculating, we finally got a real look at Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it did not disappoint. There was a lot going on in the short trailer, and it only featured one Porg, which is a good thing for those keeping score on the cuteness levels. In fact, the Porg and the fox looking creature were the only lighthearted things that we saw in the intense trailer, which hints at a very dark installment in the Star Wars universe, possibly even darker than The Empire Strikes Back.

The main take away here is that we're looking at hints of betrayal, death, and a switching of sides. The first thing that we here is Snoke's voice, who is portrayed by Andy Serkis, speaking to what we can safely assume is Kylo Ren, talking about his "raw, untamed power". During Snoke's words of encouragement, we are treated to images of new AT-ATs stomping forth on Crait along with images of the First Order troops, while Kylo Ren reaches for his Lightsaber, enhanced by dark red hues illuminating the background. It's also important to note that if you watched this scene on a smart phone or similar device, you may have missed the fact that Kylo Ren is looking out over an AT-AT assembly line watching as the huge machines are being massed produced inside what we can only assume is Snoke's Mega-Star Destroyer. If that's the case, no wonder the Resistance want to destroy it. As it houses and produces some of the First Order's greatest weaponry.

Next, we see Rey and Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To, with Rey's voiceover recalling that she's felt something inside her that has "always been there" and that it was recently awoken. What this proves is that Rey's powers didn't just come out of nowhere during The Force Awakens and that her powers came back to her after a long time of being dormant. It's at this time that we realize, along with Luke, that Rey has some intense Force sensivity. The powers clearly scare Luke, who says, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now." The reference is an apparent comparison to his nephew, Kylo Ren. So it seems likely that Kylo and Rey really are related. But how?

What comes up is Kylo Ren, piloting his TIE Silencer while saying, "Let the past die". He has a bandage or metal plate healing the scar on his face. Kylo Ren continues, "Kill it, if you have to. It's the only way to become what you were meant to be". We see flashes to his mother, General Organa, and then back to Kylo Ren's finger on the trigger, apparently ready to kill his mother like he did his father. It's clearly not an easy decision for the son, as he has tears welling up in his eyes. It isn't clear if Kylo Ren ends up taking out his mother, but the trailer goes to great lengths to insinuate that he does. This could all be a clever bit of misdirection.

Chewbacca is seen with one of his new Porg bffs by his side, growling along with him as they pilot the Millennium Falcon. And it's become quite apparent that Chewy has let his dental hygiene go. His teeth are pretty dirty, and look pretty much like any dog who recently lost it's owner. It's fun to see the Porg howl along with Chewbacca, and this moment isn't overly cute. The next scene provides us with an intense battle scene between Finn and Captain Phasma in the blown out ruins of somewhere that is unidentifiable at this time. The icy fox looking creature is seen darting around while flashes of ships are seen crashing on what appears to be Crait.

Then comes the meeting of the Dark Side and the Light, which fans have been waiting for. But it doesn't go down the way we thought that it would. Yes, Rey gets Forced around by a yellow-robed, creepy Snoke, but true shock is saved for the end of The Last Jedi trailer. Rey says, "I need someone to show me my place in all this". But she doesn't say it to Luke, instead calling out to Kylo Ren. Ren looks at her, his face almost healed, and puts out his hand for a very unlikely alliance. It's at this point that all bets are off for The Last Jedi. Is Rey flirting with the Dark Side? Or is Kylo Ren going to the Light? Whatever the case may be, The Last Jedi looks dark and fantastic. And this could all be just one huge misdirect. It didn't seem possible that the hype could get any higher for the movie. Check out the trailer below, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel.