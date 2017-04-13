Star Wars Celebration is currently underway in Orlando, Florida, which means we are going to be flooded with Star Wars news for the next few days. But sadly, not all of that news is going to be good news. For example, it was confirmed today by Billy Dee Williams that the beloved Lando Calrissian will not be appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The unfortunate news was revealed during Star Wars Celebration at a panel highlighting Billy Dee Williams. During the course of the panel, which was titled Smooth Talkin' With Billy Dee Williams, the subject of whether or not he will be appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi came up. While the panel wasn't live streamed, many fans, like Luke Davis, took to Twitter in order to break the news to the rest of the world

"According to Billy Dee Williams, Lando will NOT be in Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi"

Even though specific plot details for Star Wars 8 have not yet been released, it would have seemingly made sense to have Lando Calrissian appear in the movie. Especially if that rumored Han Solo funeral scene does actually wind up happening. It isn't likely that this is something that was said to throw fans off the scent. This is coming right from the mouth of Billy Dee Williams, a man who really embraces his character and has reprised the role several times, most recently on Star Wars Rebels.

Fortunately, even if Lando Calrissian doesn't show up in the new Star Wars trilogy, it won't be the last we see of his character. Donald Glover has been cast to play a younger version of Lando in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off. Initially, it seemed like Billy Dee Williams wasn't overly thrilled about the idea. But after meeting Donald Glover, he seems to be warming to the idea of someone else playing his famous character.

"He's a very delightful young man, I must say. We had a very nice lunch and we talked for a very long time and it was very easy. He had questions about [Lando]. I guess he was doing what normal actors do, they just want to find out what direction they want to take so they gather their information. So, we just sat and talked, and I didn't want to impose on anything he wanted to do, he's got his own ideas, I would imagine. I know he has his own ideas. He's a very talented young man. In fact, I was listening to some of his music [Childish Gambino, Glover's musical alter-ego] and it's pretty good stuff."

Even though we know Billy Dee Williams won't be appearing as Lando in the movie, there is still plenty to look forward to. Especially since the first trailer is going to drop tomorrow during the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration, which will be live streamed for those who can't make it to the event. The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.