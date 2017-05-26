The Last Jedi director Riann Johnson revealed this week that there will not be an epic love story in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This may come as a shock to fans expecting an onscreen romance between Finn and Poe, or Rey and Finn, much like Han Solo and Leia's in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Even Attack of the Clones worked as a love story with varying degrees of success. It looks like we might have to wait until Star Wars 9 to see the romance between Chewie and Maz Kanata. Anything is possible...

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson explained that there wouldn't be any major romances that are the equivalent of Solo and Leia's love. Johnson says this.

"[There will be] no one-to-one equivalent of the Han-to-Leia, burning, unrequited love. In our story, that's not a centerpiece."

Ok, we get it. Johnson really is trying to get out of the Empire Strikes Back similarities. So it's not a centerpiece, does that mean that we can still get the Chewie and Maz thing going? Is there even room for an epic romance in the galactic trilogy? Lucasfilm has a pretty good relationship with fans through social media and are generally pretty forthright with information when asked, unless it's about some kind of major spoiler. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has stated in the past that they try and pay attention to what the fans want to see, even going as far as saying that the fans are just as important as the creators of the Star Wars universe. This has lead to Lucasfilm being aware of what fans are calling "Stormpilot," aka a relationship between Poe and Finn. It makes sense, their chemistry is pretty amazing on screen and why not?

Spanish entertainment site Escartelera recently conducted in interview with Kennedy and she was asked about a possible romance between Poe and Finn. Kennedy did not rule the idea of a gay romance out, instead she casually mentions that it is something that the team has thought of. Read what she had to say below.

"We've talked about it, but I think you're not going to see it in The Last Jedi."

That's pretty amazing that they've talked about a possible gay romance for the Star Wars universe and it would be even more amazing if it were to make it into Star Wars 9.

There would sadly, be inevitable backlash (certain cretins were outraged over a black character and a female lead), but who cares? Star Trek hinted at it in Star Trek Beyond, so why not make it a focal point for Star Wars? Regardless of whatever budding romances are currently happening in the Star Wars universe, it shouldn't matter who they include. It has been reported that there is just too much story to tell in The Last Jedi and there just isn't enough time for romance, which is completely understandable, but maybe they can plant the seeds for something historic for Star Wars.