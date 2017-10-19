Earlier this month, Disney showcased Star Wars: The Last Jedi at New York Comic Con, with a special display where fans got to see a number of items from the movie, but these fans had no idea what they were really getting themselves into. A new video debuted today that showed how Disney and LucasFilm set up a number of hidden cameras throughout the area, with a few lucky fans getting singled out as "Resistance spies." What starts out as just your average convention display turns into an exciting interactive experience, with a few surprise appearances.

The behind-the-scenes crew is seen singling out a few fans in attendance at this display, when they're given quite the surprise, as a number of these displays post their photos, revealing that they're all "wanted" by the First Order. At that point, some of the Stormtroopers start combing the area looking for these wanted Resistance spies, when a number of actors come out of a hidden panel, along with the beloved BB-8, helping to shield these unsuspecting NYCC visitors from the Stormtroopers, when they're given another surprise. Another panel opens up to reveal the nefarious Kylo Ren himself, who showcases his Sith powers by force chocking one of the Resistance soldiers and lifting him off the ground, most likely with the help of some sort of wiring harness.

This video obviously does't reveal any specific plot points for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it's just a fun little treat that showed how LucasFilm went to the next level to create an interactive experience for their fans. With just under two months left, many fans have already purchased their tickets for the long-awaited opening weekend, and for those who will be attending IMAX screenings, a number of IMAX exclusives have been revealed, with a number of free items being given away to the fans such as limited edition posters, collectible tickets and much more.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is shaping up to be the biggest box office hit of the year, but many fans are wondering if it will come close to, or eclipse the seemingly unbreakable box office records set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. What's interesting, though, is there's one record it couldn't break, the trailer views record of a whopping 197 million views in 24 hours, set earlier this year by IT. Still, the 120.1 million views makes it one of the biggest trailer debuts of all time, pulling in 29.1 million more views than the film's first teaser released at Star Wars Celebration back in April.

There has also been a lot of talk about how similar The Last Jedi may be in comparison to Empire Strikes Back, although since very few plot details have been released, we won't know for sure how similar to Empire Strikes Back this new movie may be. Still, even if there are some similarities, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will certainly be a massive hit, just like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before it. Take a look at this special video from New York Comic COn, courtesy of Star Wars YouTube.