There are few franchises where a single word can actually be worthy of an entire headline. But in the case of Star Wars, that is often the case. Especially when you're talking about Star Wars opening crawl text. The opening crawls are not overly long, so every word counts. Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been keeping things pretty secretive, but writer/director Rian Johnson did reveal at least one word we can expect to see in the opening crawl text for the movie. That word? "Decimated."

Rian Johnson spoke with The L.A. TImes during Disney's recent D23 Expo and gave them the single word reveal for Star Wars: The Last Jedi's opening crawl text. It may not be much, but it's pretty ominous. He did also jokingly say that he considered including the word "poop" as well. At least we hope he was joking. While he didn't reveal any more actual words that are going to appear in the crawl, he did talk a little bit about how difficult it is to craft the opening crawl for a Star Wars movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That was petri...Actually, you know, I just did it. I just started writing the draft. I wrote something, and it was terrible. And then I was watching one of the behind-the-scenes things and Lucas said, 'It's like writing a haiku.' I realized as I was refining it what he meant. We didn't finish the opening crawl and totally lock it until a few weeks ago actually. Because you're like, 'Do we need this word, do we need that word, what if we shift.' It's like a poem, there's very little room for error in trying to get it just right. Which is awesome, it's really fun."

Rian Johnson has been working on the opening crawl for quite some time. In January, the director shared a photo from the editing room while working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi that previewed the very top of the crawl, which was just the title. But he has been working on it since then, so the fact that they just locked it says just how much work has gone into it. To some it may not seem like a big deal, but to Star Wars fans, it's a huge deal. The opening crawl is a truly iconic part of any Star Wars movie. Even in the case of Rogue One, it has become pretty famous for not having one. Partially because it felt like it really could have used one, but that's another story entirely. Over the years, it has been debated who is narrating the Star Wars saga, but it has since been confirmed that the entire story is being told by R2-D2.

Odds are, "decimated" is about as much of the crawl that we're going to get until Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017. In terms of what else we can expect? We should be getting at least one more full-length trailer before the movie comes out, probably in August or September, but you never know. As for what decimated relates to? It could be so many things. Feel free to speculate wildly.