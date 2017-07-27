A collection of promotional photos features the main characters of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, including our first substantial look at Supreme Leader Snoke, have surfaced online. Lucasfilm has been doing an excellent job of keeping any leaks from coming out, but as we get closer to the release date of the movie, some things are harder to contain. These latest Star Wars promo images are all pre-CGI. In addition to Snoke, we see Rey, Luke, Finn, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and the Elite Praetorian Guards.

We've seen some versions of Snoke thanks to artist renderings and leaked LEGO toy descriptions, but this is the first real look at Snoke that we've seen other than his holographic image in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. He appears to have a gold robe like the LEGO figure and certainly looks like he has seen better days. The new promo photos come to us via the Star Wars Stuff Twitter page and they offer a pretty unique view at the characters before any after-effects have been added. It is presumed that these photos will be touched up and used to promote the movie in some official capacity that is unclear at this time.

While there aren't any Porgs flying around, these promo images do highlight some of the wardrobe that has been previously seen in other photo teases, like Adam Driver's Kylo Ren with a cape and a repositioned facial scar. But some are pretty different, like Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker costume that looks to be a lot darker and almost medieval looking, with an almost sinister look. Daisy Ridley's Rey appears to be in the same outfit that we have seen in the past, looking more Jedi-like, with darker colors as well. John Boyega's Finn is in the Poe costume looking vaguely like Han Solo in the picture, while holding a blaster.

Gwendoline Christie is striking an action pose as Captain Phasma while holding a staff, which is a new weapon for her. The other pretty big reveal is the inclusion of Supreme Leader Snoke's Elite Praetorian Guards that are each rumored to have their own weapons and abilities. One has a pair of blades while another carries an axe. They too, have a kind of medieval-type of feel to their ominous red look and armor that keeps them mysterious as well.

As previously mentioned, it is not clear just what exactly these promotional pictures will be used for, but they offer our best look at these characters since the Vanity Fair photo shoot earlier this year. The biggest take away has to be the new look for Luke along with the first real looks at Snoke and his guards, which makes one wonder how these shots were leaked in the first place. Whatever the case may be, this is still a fascinating first look into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is set to open in theaters on December 15th, 2017. While you wait for December to come around, check out the new leaked promo pictures below.

By request of the studio, these images have been removed.