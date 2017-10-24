Heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we know little about the return of ace X-Wing Pilot Poe Dameron except that he'll be flying his trusty ship on a special mission led by Admiral Holdo. And he has some pretty important scenes with General Leia. But what's really going on in his personal life? And how does that affect his professional life as a fighter for the Resistance? A new set of character bios help explain his story. And guess what? It has nothing to do with his sexuality. Or perhaps it does. We also get new insight into Maz Kanata's plight since her castle was destroyed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Each character in The Last Jedi has been given an updated bio, but it's Poe and Maz where the real juicy nuggets of new information come in. With Poe, it seems his dedication to the job has called in attention from both Snoke and the First Order as well as his superiors in the Resistance. Poe has killed a lot of soldiers, and that is about to take it's toll. He is suffering through a moral grey area, and it sounds like Star Wars 8 is going to have some fun exploring that. Perhaps more than Rey and Kylo, Poe is the one feared most by the First Order and Resistance. Dameron's updated bio explains.

"Now that the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance has escalated into total war, Poe is a shining as a leader of a courageous flying battalion. But while he is brave and a skilled pilot, both the First Order and the Resistance alike are starting to fear his dedication to the war effort."

Next up, we get some new information on Maz Kanata. Thus far, the diminutive force sensitive being has not appeared in any of the promotional material for The Last Jedi, and she did not show up in the new trailer. We know that she is responsible for leading Finn and Rose Tico to DJ's doorstep on the casino planet of Canto Bight. But for what reason? Maz's new bio read this.

"After Maz lost her castle, she has been forced to take a more active role and take advantage of her ties to the criminal underworld. She will provide crucial assistance to the Resistance in their fight against First Order, making use of every connection she has."

These latest updates come from the official Japanese Star Wars website. And they have also provided a new synopsis, though it doesn't really provide any new information.

"Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The site meticulously breaks down all of the main characters, as if selling them quickly in a kids book. The rest of the info is pretty well known at this point. But you can read the rest of the character bios here.

Rey: Rey, now aware of the awakening power of the Force, travels to the hidden world of Ahch-To. She is looking for Luke Skywalker, who is the last Jedi Master in the Galaxy and the last hope for the Resistance. Rey was hoping to find a legendary hero - she instead found a man who disagrees with her expectations.

Finn: Finn, a former operative of the First Order, previously dedicated himself to the cause of fighting for the Resistance continues the fight. Now, he's at a crossroads over his role in the war.

BB-8: A cute ball-shaped droid faithful to Poe Dameron who provided data key to finding Luke Skywalker.

Kylo Ren: Humiliated by his defeat at Rey's hands, Kylo Ren redoubles his efforts to crush the Resistance. However, although his powers in the Dark Side continue to increase, it is still not enough to impress his shadowy mentor - First Order Supreme Leader Snoke.

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker: After his attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order was ruined, Luke Skywalker disappeared from the Galaxy in search of answers, leading him to the planet Ahch-To. Though he seems intent to live out a modest lifestyle away from the war, the Resistance needs the hero who defeated Darth Vader to stand a chance against the First Order.

General Leia Organa: Leia Organa, whose son betrayed her and fell to the Dark Side, is leading the struggling Resistance fleet. General Leia takes advantage of her decades of experience in order to halt the First Order's advances.

Supreme Leader Snoke: Snoke, the shadowy leader of the First Order, finally emerges from the shadows to lead the First Order to victory after the destruction of Starkiller Base.

General Armitage Hux: Although Starkiller Base has been destroyed, the New Republic's leadership was eradicated by the superweapon's only firing at Hux's command. From the bridge of the Finalizer, Hux issues commands to pursue the Resistance.

Captain Phasma: Captain Phasma, known for her characteristic metallic armor, escaped from Starkiller Base shortly before it was destroyed. Taking command of the Stormtrooper Corps, Phasma is determined to destroy the Resistance and settle a private grudge.

Chewbacca: Millennium Falcon co-pilot Chewbacca, a faithful navigator, is now accompanying Rey on her quest to find Luke Skywalker.

R2-D2: A droid with various abilities, ranging from maneuvering of spacecraft to decryption. R2-D2 has slept ever since Luke parted ways from the droid, but the Astromech was able to reactivate and lead the Resistance to Luke's hiding place.

C-3PO: The ever-worrying protocol droid C-3PO is more anxious than ever with the threat of the First Order on the horizon, but he continues to serve General Leia Organa faithfully.