The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally arrived and it has everyone talking. And there is a whole lot to talk about. But even with Snoke being revealed in his true form, Rey possibly going dark and Kylo Ren looking like he might kill Princess Leia, conversation online has absolutely exploded in regard to the Porg that was featured in the trailer. That's right, the little space penguins that some are calling the new Ewoks have absolutely taken over.

This new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has so much going on and it's so dark that it really is a lot to take in. However, there is one brief moment toward the middle of the trailer where we see Chewbacca in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and, riding right alongside him is a Porg. And we finally get to hear what one sounds like. For real. Not from a toy at a store or from some animated video. This is real-deal Porg action. And Star Wars fans are losing their minds over it. One particular Twitter user feels very strongly about the idea of any Porgs dying in the movie.

"If even one Porg dies, I will f****** burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground"

That seems to be the level of passion, good or bad, these little space birds are generating from Star Wars fans currently. Twitter user David Milner is all in on the positive, saying "Stop pretending you hate Porgs. You love 'em. They're your favorite thing in fact. Porg Porg Porg Porg. Porg Porg." Porgs are birds that are native to the island of Ahch-To, the island that Luke has been hiding out on. It looks like they are providing a little levity in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Truthfully, that little Porg may have been the only thing in the new trailer that didn't make it seem like the whole movie is going to be doom and gloom. But some feel that the Porgs are just an example of commercialization. A concept not unfamiliar to the Star Wars franchise.

"tfw you realize everything you love will be forever and irreversibly corrupted by the need for merchandising revenue."

The Porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi look to carry on a long tradition of cute creatures that divide fans of a galaxy far, far away. There's the Ewoks from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which remains a sticking point for many who love the original trilogy. Then there's Jar Jar Binks from the prequels, easily one of the most hated things to ever come to the Star Wars universe. Now Porgs. And as far as one Twitter user is concerned, Porgs might as well be Minions from Despicable Me.

"Porgs are star wars minions. your grandma is going to be reposting porg memes about standing for the national anthem by June."

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Porgs are going to be a big part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So be ready for it. You can check out a whole bunch of the Twitter Porg reactions from Dave Milner and many others for yourself below.

