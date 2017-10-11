Many have compared the Porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi, but a few Star Wars fans have taken it a step further and started comparing the Porgs to Jar Jar Binks, quite possibly the most hated character ever. However, those fans may have been on to something as Jar Jar Binks can clearly be seen in the new poster for The Last Jedi. When the new poster was released, many began to notice that Darth Vader's helmet is sort of visible from a certain angle, but this changes everything.

Many believe that you can see Darth Vader's mask in the poster if you look hard enough, and that Disney did it deliberately. But what happens when you flip that poster upside down? Obviously, this is a joke that a fan made, but it is pretty well done and plays off of the hype that Darth Vader's mask shows up on the theatrical poster for The Last Jedi that was released on Monday. Some still argue that Disney did the Darth Vader mask on purpose, which may very well be true, but others don't see it that way and maintain that it's a clever, unintentional trick.

Turning the poster upside down to reveal Jar Jar Binks has to be one of the better trolling efforts seen on the internet in quite some time, and it was done quickly, just like the Darth Vader helmet. It does vaguely look like the Sith Lord, if you squint apparently, as previously mentioned, not everyone was quite so sure. While some fans celebrated the apparent spot, others began to mock it for presumably seeing something that isn't really there. Jar Jar Binks has to be the best one out of all of the mock posters though.

There's also a new standee for The Last Jedi that features the Light on one side and the Dark on the other. The Light has all of the characters from the Resistance, including Luke, Rey, General Organa, Poe, Finn, Rose, and more. However, in addition to the normal characters on the Dark Side, Luke Skywalker is also shown in looming move, leading many to believe that as previously rumored, Luke goes bad in the upcoming movie. This is all speculation at this point, but it does make more sense than Darth Vader and Jar Jar Binks showing up in The Last Jedi poster.

Ok, so Jar Jar Binks isn't really in the theatrical poster for The Last Jedi that was released on Monday, but Darth Vader could actually be a really neat Easter Egg for long-time Star Wars fans, which could also hint at Luke's future in the movie. Again, this is all speculation at this point as we're going to have to wait until December to figure out the truth behind this in depth marketing campaign. But in the meantime, check out the Jar Jar Binks version of The Last Jedi poster below, courtesy of Bad Mother Leia's Twitter account and compare it with the Darth Vader poster.