Kylo Ren shows his devotion to Snoke in a cool new Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster that will arrive as part of the merchandise wave for Force Friday 2, coming this Friday to stores across the country. We also get another great look at Snoke's Praetorian Guards, who stand watch in this image.

Fans are expected to finally get some secrets revealed this Friday as action figures, posters, Lego sets and all other kinds of fun things hit store shelves. It was announced by Lucasfilm last week that new characters will be introduced through a new Augmented Reality game and app. But in the lead up, we're sure to see some advanced toy leaks, such as the one below, which also arrives with one of the many new puzzles that will be getting a proper release in just a few days.

Lucasfilm and Disney have remained quite cagey about what they are releasing for Force Friday, with the surprises being kept as close to the vest as everything else. And when these items do eventually land, many believe they will just add to the mystery surrounded the movie. One of the items in question is a cool new puzzle that shows off what could be a one-sheet poster for The Last Jedi. As it follows similar themes to posters released for previous Skywalker saga movies. Though, it carries the new color scheme of the recent posters for Star Wars 8.

This puzzle shows an image that is very reminiscent of the classic Drew Struzan posters of old. It contains all the main players, with Luke and Leia, Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn, Poe, Captain Phasma, Chewbacca, newcomer Rose, and the droids showing up to do their part in helping this latest sci-fi adventure play out.

It's not likely that this is the ultimate image that will be displayed in theaters around the country. But the final poster will probably be close in style. And it does have a nostalgic bit of warmth and comfort too it. Perhaps a little too much so. We get the epic scope we've come to expect from a new Star Wars movie. There are spaceships and that new AT-AT type walker shows itself once again. It is called the AT-M6 and is based on the likeness of a gorilla, and can't be taken down by wires this time around.

Rey's lightsaber is once again used to split the sides down the middle. Finn, interestingly enough, is falling on the side of the First Order, with Leia Organa creeping to the dark side as well. We don't think that is foreshadowing the plot, though, and might just be a tactic to keep fans guessing. We know that Finn and new character Rose Tico go on a stealth undercover mission disguise as First Order officers aboard a Mega Star Destroyer. It may just be hinting at that.

The Snoke and Kylo Ren poster, which comes to us from the News from Jakku Instagram is the big take away here. This is most likely one of the many wall posters that will be sold at Walmart, K-Mart and Target. We get the imposing Snoke looming in the background, and it has already been confirmed via toy leaks that he is quite a bit bigger than his Guards or Ben Solo. At the end of The Force Awakens, Kylo barely escaped with his life after the destruction of the Starkiller Base. And he was whisked away to complete his training under Snoke. It is believed that there will be at least one scene of Kylo training, with the guards acting as his advisories.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.