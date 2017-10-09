Lucasfilm has just released a brand new official poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead of the second Star Wars 8 trailer, which will make its debut later this evening. It's already been a big weekend and Monday for Star Wars fans with the announcement that the second trailer and tickets were to go on sale tonight during halftime of the Monday Night Football game. In addition, fans were treated to two Star Wars teaser trailers that showed off a 26-seconds of brand new footage to promote the arrival of the new trailer.

The brand new poster for The Last Jedi is beautiful and dark. We get a look at all of the major characters, Resistance and First Order, in a dark reddish hue with Luke Skywalker looming above, almost as if he's looking down on the proceedings going on beneath him. Snoke's Praetorian Guards are shown on one side along with Captain Phasma and the BB-E9 droid, while the Resistance droids, including C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 are shown on the other side. Rey takes one side while Kylo Ren takes another with his scar on full display.

Carrie Fisher as General Organa is seen front and center with Poe and Finn on either side of her. Enemy ships are seen with all of the characters above the Star Wars logo and the battle of Crait taking place at the very bottom with a new AT-AT Walker in the horizon, as the Resistance speeders charge forward to begin the battle that ends all battles, to quote John Boyega. Director Rian Johnson had this to say about the brand new poster.

"The tricky thing with a poster like this is when you have to fit this many folks on it. How do you do that in a way that is elegant?"

The artists behind the poster did a great job, though it will look a thousand times better as a printed poster as opposed to the Photoshopped version that we're stuck with for now. Rian Johnson's favorite part about the poster is that Carrie Fisher is front and center wearing her favorite costume from the movie, slightly covering the lower portion of her face, almost like she's hiding something. Johnson said, "I wanted her to just look fabulous in this movie," which she obviously does.

In addition to the Last Jedi trailer making its debut during Monday Night Football tonight, the advanced tickets are also going on sale. Many online retailers area offering incentives, with Fandango offering a special poster, different from the one that was just released. Atom Ticketing and Alamo Drafthouse are also offering specials for discounts on exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise. If that wasn't enough, StarWars.com is also offering packages that include double features with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi as well as a marathon of all 8 of the Star Wars movies that sounds like an epic party.

Lucasfilm has done a commendable job keeping the plot and spoilers from getting out, but now it's time to see some more to tide us over before the movie hits theaters on December 15th, 2017. Though the new trailer isn't expected to spoil very much of anything, Rian Johnson did warn Star Wars fans that were sensitive to spoilers to stay far far away from the brand new trailer. While we wait for the aforementioned trailer, you can check out the brand new poster for The Last Jedi courtesy of the Star Wars Twitter account below.