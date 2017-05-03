'That came with a hand!' If Mark Hamill had his way, that would be his first line to Rey when we revisit the Master Jedi in the opening moments of The Last Jedi. And for all we know, that very well could be what he says upon first lying eyes on the young scavenger from Jakku, thrust into an adventure not of her making. Though, we think Mark is just having a good time in his latest attemtp at making everyone smile.

Mark Hamill channels Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to surprise Star Wars fans and announce that he's offering a bonus experience: attend a pre-screening of The Last Jedi and get lunch with him in LA! For your chance to win the bonus prize, plus three epic Star Wars experiences, you can enter at Omaze.

Imagine having some fun, reciting some classic Star Wars lines...and the legendary Mark Hamill is your surprise co-star. Well, that happened to a few lucky fans, as seen in the video below. And it's all in support of Star Wars: Force For Change's latest fundraising campaign.

You can now enter for the chance to win the grand prize in Star Wars: Force for Change and Omaze's epic Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign benefitting UNICEF and Starlight Children's Foundation. Plus, if you enter this week, you'll be in the running to win a special bonus prize, lunch in Los Angeles with Hamill, along with two tickets to a pre-screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The grand prize encompasses all three prizes in the campaign: Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope; join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party; and visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie.

Since 2014, Star Wars: Force for Change and UNICEF have joined together to help improve the lives of children around the world. With the support of Star Wars fans, the collaboration has raised more than $9 million to help the world's most vulnerable children. To date, Star Wars: Force For Change has helped UNICEF save the lives of over 30,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through the distribution of over 4 million packets of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food Packets (RUTF) around the world.

Starlight Children's Foundation is joining Star Wars: Force for Change as the initiative's newest charity beneficiary in 2017. Through a $1 million grant, Star Wars: Force for Change supports the foundation's core programs which are designed to bring comfort and joy to hospitalized kids through Starlight's network of more than 700 children's hospitals, clinics, camps and other partners across the US. Star Wars: Force for Change and fan donations through this campaign will also provide new Starlight programs, like fun, comfortable Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns, to tens of thousands of hospitalized children across the country.

The Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign runs until May 11; a different prize has been awarded each week, all themed to honor all eras of the saga. Past: Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope. Present: Join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party. Future: Visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie. Grand Prize: One winner will receive the Past, Present, AND Future prizes! Bonus: Lunch with Mark Hamill and a pre-screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

