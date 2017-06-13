Over the past few days, some mysterious characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been showcased quite a bit, although we don't even know their true names. These characters I'm referring to are know as the "elite praetorian guard," the red-cloaked soldiers who protect the nefarious Supreme Leader Snoke, portrayed by Andy Serkis. Today we have another glimpse at the designs for these guards' costumes, courtesy of some leaked promotional artwork.

TheForce.net discovered this promotional artwork for a "galactic vitamin drink" known as Star Wars: The Last Jedi Space Punch. This image features four cans of this drink, two of which feature established characters Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and the ball droid BB-8. The other two cans feature different designs for these guards, each of which have been showcased over the past few days, although these cans give us our best look yet. Regardless of these designs, it isn't clear how much action these characters will get, due to some interesting comments from director Rian Johnson.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Rian Johnson hinted that Supreme Leader Snoke isn't a character he particularly "gets into" in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If that is true, though, it raises some interesting questions about why these elite praetorian guards are being featured so much. Perhaps they are only shown guarding Snoke's compound in the movie, and we don't actually see Snoke himself, or perhaps these guards are sent out on a personal mission by Snoke. Since there is so little that is known about the story up to this point, we'll have to wait and see how they are featured in Star Wars 8.

We have recently gotten a few more details about this highly-anticipated sequel, with the new characters played by Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern finally revealed. Benicio del Toro is playing an unnamed character whom was referenced to as DJ on set, described as a "shady character" by director Rian Johnson. His alliances are unclear. The filmmaker did say there was a specific reason why he goes by the name DJ, which fans should be able to figure out by the end of the film. Laura Dern plays Vice Admiral Holdo, a prominent Resistance officer.

We also recently learned that another new character, Kelly Marie Tran's Rose, will be going on an important mission with Finn (John Boyega). This mission will take them both to a casino planet known as Canto Bight, where they are reportedly looking for a "slicer," a term that has been defined as the Star Wars universe's version of a computer hacker. This "slicer" will reportedly be played by Justin Theroux, who will be needed to break Benicio del Toro's DJ character out of jail. While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this new artwork featuring Snoke's elite praetorian guard.