Slowly but surely, we are making our way to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We finally got a little bit of footage and information about the movie from Star Wars Celebration last month, but we probably are going to only get sparse updates until much closer to the release of the movie. So, we will have to rely on speculation and other such stuff to get us by. For now, you can check out this really fun retro style trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to help tide you over.

The folks over at ScreenCrush put together this retro trailer for Star Wars 8, which is imagining what it might look like if the movie were released in 1983. Since that is the year that Star Wars: Return of the Jedi came out, they decided to make use of some footage from a trailer for that movie, mixed in with some footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They also made use of an important shot from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"The Last Jedi is going to be one of the biggest movies ...of 1983? Check out this VHS trailer for the latest Star Wars, in the style of the Return of the Jedi coming attraction."

This retro trailer has some graininess to it, which makes it feel authentic to the 80s, but it is a little tough to see some of the digital shots in the newer footage and not think about it being much more modern. Still, this is a really fun reimagining of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. It also serves as a massive reminder as to just how much the movie trailer game has changed over the years. They are much more cinematic now and they are a much bigger deal than they used to be. No longer can you just slap together some shots with a little bit of voiceover and expect people to see your movie. Even if it is a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars 8 is going to bring back the core, new cast members we became familiar with in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including Daisy Ridley as Rey , Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Lupita Nyong'O as Maz Kanata and Andy Serkis as Snoke. We will also be seeing some returning favorites, such as Mark Hamill as Luke, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and perhaps most importantly, the last performance from Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. We are also going to see the introduction of several new characters, played by Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

For those desperate for new info on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, be on the lookout during Disney's D23 expo and San Diego Comic-Con in July. The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick), with a release date set for December 15. Be sure to check out the retro trailer for the movie for yourself below.