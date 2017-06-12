The most recent Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video game trailer shows off a new lightsaber hilt for Rey. Over the weekend, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 showed off its first official sneak peek into the gameplay for the next installment of DICE and EA's first-person shooter series. The game will feature a single-player campaign mode, which was seriously lacking from the excellent first Battlefront game, as well as characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the prequels. The trailer mostly shows off what the online multiplayer can do, showcasing detail-filled graphics that are light years ahead of the first game and some intense action. But viewers of the extended gameplay trailer have started to notice a little bit more detail in regards to the upcoming Star Wars 8.

The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 trailer can be seen on the official EA Star Wars YouTube channel and it showcases the blue lightsaber that was once owned by Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker that Lucasfilm has dubbed "Rey's" lightsaber, apparently for marketing purposes. Closer inspection of the video game trailer reveals that the iconic lightsaber may be different than the one Rey obtained during The Force Awakens. It's important to note that a lot of the newest information coming in about the upcoming The Last Jedi has been from official toy/Lego product tie-ins and even from leaked stills from Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The Battlefront 2 trailer and previous leaked stills from a menu screen show that Rey's lightsaber hilt is quite different looking than the Skywalker lightsaber. It shares the same color of blue, but upon even closer examination, the hilt seems pretty similar to the green lightsaber that Luke has in Return of the Jedi. So what does this mean? Speculation has already pointed towards the idea of Rey possibly building her own lightsaber in Star Wars 8, which would make sense. Rey will need training from Luke and that training could very well indeed include the construction of her own lightsaber.

As with most leaks of this nature, this should be taken with a healthy horse vitamin. Plot details for Star Wars 8 have yet to emerge and Battlefront 2, much like The Last Jedi, won't be released until the end of this year. In fact, the gameplay trailer shows a disclaimer that the footage is a "pre-alpha build," which means that developers are still tinkering with the game and a lot can and probably will change between now and the November launch of the game.

Will Rey have a new, custom-built lightsaber? We'll have to wait until at least more gameplay from Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is released or until we see some more footage from The Last Jedi. Battlefront 2 will be released on November 17th, 2017 and it will include a better season pass than the first game that will include more free content than the first game allowed. Even if she shows up with a new lightsaber in the game, we may have to wait until This Christmas to get the full answer on this one, when The Last Jedi hits theaters. You can check out the still picture from the trailer and the trailer in full below.