Not much has been confirmed about Star Wars: The Last Jedi at this point. But it is known that the movie contains one of the biggest surprises ever seen in a Star Wars movie. It's a moment that is said to trump that one time, way back in Empire Strikes Back, when Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker the truth about his real father. Impossible? Perhaps. But some new intel has been leaked with just three months to go until Star Wars 8 is in theaters. And it claims the big shock is directly tied into the Prequel Trilogy, which kicked off with The Phantom Menace in 1999. And that Rey is front and center in this scandal.

Turn back now, as there will be spoilers ahead. It is being stated quiet loudly this morning that Rey is directly connected to the events seen in the Star Wars prequels. Which will be interesting, since The Force Awakens pretty much ignored those three George Lucas directed movies. This all stems from what some are calling an 'amazing new fan theory'. Though it contains elements of ideas we've definitely heard before.

Since The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015, fans have been desperate to learn more about Rey. Who is she, where does she really come from, and who are her parents? The character still doesn't have a last name. And from the sounds of it, J.J. Abrams didn't even know the answers to some of these questions while he was shooting his sequel. Now, some of those questions may have just been answered.

But get ready to groan. Cause yes, these ideas are once again being presented by the notorious Youtube lurker known as the mysterious Mike Zeroh. Some refuse to listen to the man, but he's been on fire lately as Last Jedi begins to fall into deep focus. He claims to confirm that director Rian Johnson has gone out of his way to bring some continuity to these new Star Wars sequels and the heavily derided ones that arrived in the 2000s. He says this.

"We heard a couple of months ago that director Rian Johnson inserted prequel trilogy continuity in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We've recently learned that [it will] be very important to the plot and to a certain character, that of course being Rey. I believe this all has to do with the whole Chosen One concept, [one which] is being transferred from the prequels into The Last Jedi."

There is evidence to back this up. A new book called From a Certain Point of view reveals that Yoda never believed Luke Skywalker was the real chosen one. And he was proven right. Though the small Jedi Master thought Leia was the Chosen One. Luke Skywalker believed that Kylo Ren was the Chosen One. Mark Hamill has since confirmed that Luke was 100% wrong. So, if it's not Luke, Leia or Kylo, then who could it be? Rey seems like the likely candidate. Zeroh goes onto say this.

"I believe that they are going to take advantage of that concept for Rey as a character, that she could very well be the Chosen One. In the script of The Force Awakens, Luke recognizes her in some way, shape or form, not by appearance, but in some other way."

Some believe that the shocking revelation coming at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the fact that Rey is the Chosen One. Other's believe that this will not be the case. Heck, some people still believe that Rey is Anakin reincarnated. Or perhaps Emperor Palpatine's ghost is occupying her soul. For now, all we can do is speculate. The true answers won't be revealed until this December.