The mysterious heritage of Daisy Ridley's Rey is one of the biggest secrets hinted at in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with new rumors surfacing today that claim Rey will finally learn about her parents in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As we continue the long wait until the first trailer arrives, new leaked scene details could hint that The Last Jedi will mirror Empire Strikes Back in yet another way. Be warned, there will be plenty of POTENTIAL SPOILERS below for Star Wars 8, so read on at your own risk.

While Disney and LucasFilm still haven't released any official plot details, there is one particular scene that has been reported on quite a bit. This scene takes place on Ahch-To, where Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his Knights of Ren confront Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Previous reports reveal that Kylo Ren has left his mask behind, but YouTuber Mike Zeroh's sources from Ireland claim that Kylo will be wearing his mask in this scene. Here's the official description for Mike Zeroh's video below, which reveals that these details came from leaked footage from the proudction.

"Today we discuss Star Wars Episode 8 The Last Jedi and the Kylo Ren vs Rey lightsaber duel scene description. These are minor details that have been handed down to me some weeks ago. We do know that Luke Skywalker and Rey will be together on Ahch-to and that Kylo Ren and his Knights Of Ren arrive at some point thanks for leaked footage of the production of star wars episode 8. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey vs Kylo Ren scene on Starkiller base Kylo Ren fights without his helmet, however in Star Wars: The Last Jedi he will not! It has also been described that Kylo Ren will vs Rey before he goes up against his uncle Luke Skywalker, the Jedi Master. Another interesting detail is that Rey will be hanging onto the edge of a cliff! this was shot inside of pinewood studios which is located in the UK and was used as a shot for the outside scene that was filmed over in Ireland for star war episode 8."

Previous reports have also claimed that Rey is hanging off the cliff at some point during her battle with Kylo Ren, but this new report claims that scene was shot at Pinewood Studios, with Rey hanging from a set that was made out of foam, to represent the cliff. This scene was previously reported to take place in the middle of the film, but this report claims this will be the final confrontation. Daisy Ridley teased on a recent podcast appearance that Rey does get injured in the movie, perhaps both physically and mentally, and that injury may likely happen during this scene. Earlier reports claim that Rey simply "disappears" during this battle, but it isn't clear if she falls off the cliff of not. Perhaps the most interesting detail from this six-minute video, though, is that Kylo Ren reportedly tells Rey some important details while she is hanging from this cliff, with Mike Zeroh speculating that this could mirror a scene in The Phantom Menace, hinting that she may be related to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Mike Zeroh speculates that this information could injure Rey "mentally," which may or may not have something to do with Rey's mysterious parents.

This cliff-hanging scene could also mirror a scene from Empire Strikes Back, where Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker that he is his father. Given their age, it's virtually impossible that Kylo Ren is Rey's father, but perhaps she could be related to him in some other way. The heritage of both Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn are among the biggest mysteries that have yet to be solved in this new Star Wars trilogy, and if this Rey/Kylo Ren scene does reveal Rey's parents, it would be just another instance of how this movie reportedly mirrors Empire Strikes Back, in the same way that The Force Awakens mirrors the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope.

There has been speculation that Rey starts her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, much like how Luke Skywalker started his Jedi training with Yoda in Empire Strikes Back. She will reportedly leave in the middle of her training when Kylo Ren captures Finn and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), but none of those plot details have been confirmed yet. It's possible some of these details may be confirmed in the first trailer, but it seems that the studio is making fans wait a bit longer than usual to see the first footage. The studio released the first 88-second teaser to Star Wars: The Force Awakens in November 2014, just over a year before it hit theaters, but it is believed that the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer won't debut until Star Wars Celebration this April, just eight months before its December 15 release. Take a look at Mike Zeroh's YouTube video below, where he discusses this important scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.