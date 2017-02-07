Fan Theories are a dime a dozen, especially when it comes to the Star Wars franchise. But lately, fanatics with a little extra time on their hands have been working overtime to crack the code on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And from this has sprung a few interesting ideas. The latest one suggests the perfect father for Rey. And in terms of timelines and character motivation, it all makes perfect sense.

Ever since being cast in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Benicio del Toro has played coy about his role. He isn't allowed to say much, and the character hasn't been revealed. But the actor, who first claimed he was playing a villain, later clarified that his incoming presence falls between the light and dark side of the force. Now, a fan on Reddit claims to have the answers. Their theory suggests that Benicio Del Toro is playing an older version of Star Wars Rebels character Ezra Bridger. Not only that, they suggest that Bridger is Rey's father. In terms of Bridges's age and the Star Wars Rebels timeline, matched with del Toro's own age, this could be true.

This latest theory not only ties Star Wars Rebels directly into the Star Wars franchise much the same way Rogue One did, it does so at a more important cost. And it places Benicio Del Toro right smack dab in the middle of an intriguing storyline that stretches across the entire Star Wars cinematic canon in a way we haven't really seen play out before.

Star Wars Rebels is set 14 years after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and it takes place roughly five years before A New Hope. The show is in it's third season, with Ezra Bridger continuing his quest as a Jedi Padawan. This theory suggest that Bridger will join Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy after the events seen in Return of the Jedi. But he has always harbored a torch for the Dark Side, ideas that are currently being explored on Star Wars Rebels. After teaming up with Luke, it's theorized that he may join an old foe named Snoke to manipulate the Jedi, and he beings with Kylo Ren.

According to recent set leaks Rey will learn the identity of her father during a climactic duel with Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi that mirrors what happened between Luke and his own father Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi. Now, it's suggested that Bridger will be revealed as her father. Luke is believed to have discovered Bridger's identity and soon realizes Bridges's plans to team up with Snoke. He decides to hide Rey away on Jakku. In retaliation, Bridger and Snoke destroy Skywalker's Jedi temple, which we catch glimpses of in Rey's Forceback during The Force Awakens.

Lining up the time lines of the movies and animated TV shows, Bridger would be roughly 51 years-old at the time the events of The Last Jedi happen. This lines up with del Toro's own age, with the actor 49 at the time he shot his scenes for Star Wars 8. He certainly is the right age to play Bridger in a new live-action movie.

This fan theory, which comes from someone calling themselves Darth_Hodor, goes onto suggest that Bridger manages to manipulate his daughter much like he did Kylo Ren. And he turns her to the dark side to join Snoke. At the same time, Kyle Ren is moving closer to the light side to redeem himself and reclaim his name as Ben Organa (or Ben Solo, which ever you prefer until it's officially addressed in canon). This will supposedly set up a final duel in Star Wars 9, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow. Of course, none of this has been confirmed by anyone, and it's unlikely that the Lucasfilm and Disney camps will say anything about the mysterious character Benicio del Toro is playing until the movie opens this Christmas. Until then, all we have is rumored set leaks and these brazen fan theories to go on.