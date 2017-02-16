Just shortly after director Rian Johnson showed us the new First Order Stormtroopers on the set of Star Wars 8, we get our first look at the returning Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron, the three main heroes at the heart of the Resistance. This first look comes courtesy of Disney and Lucasfilm, who have officially announced Star Wars Force Friday II. Though, as you will see, they don't look all that different from the last time we saw this trio in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In the middle is Rey, rocking the same Resistance robes we last saw her in at the end of The Force Awakens, when she confronted a speechless Luke Skywalker for the first time on the planet of Ahch-To. She is wielding his iconic blue lightsaber, which served as a key piece of the marketing material for the first installment of this trilogy. To Rey's right is Poe Dameron, who wears his slightly refurbished X-Wing helmet and pilot's jacket. And then there is Finn, who is still wearing his tan and maroon colored jacket, which originally belonged to Poe. He does have a new Han Solo inspired shirt underneath it.

Surely these three will get a different look in The Last Jedi at some point. But we're not seeing it rolled out here. This is the feature callout packaging that will arrive in stores this September. And this particular packaging is called the action callout. As we've seen with previous Force Fridays, not everything is revealed with this initial launch of merchandise. And we can bet that the majority of the toy spoilers wont arrive in theaters until the week before Christmas or beyond.

What is unique here is that this is being called Force Friday II, after both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story both got Force Fridays. Apparently, The Rogue One Force Friday didn't count, even though the official art called it just that.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Force Friday II, a global fan event celebrating the launch of new products inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2017, with stores around the world opening for a weekend-long celebration of all things Star Wars. Says Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

"The first Star Wars Force Friday event was truly unique, uniting fans across five continents in an unprecedented global live unboxing event ahead of thousands of midnight openings at retail. We're excited to confirm that Star Wars Force Friday is back for 'The Last Jedi'. Plans for this year's world-wide event are top secret but expect something befitting the excitement around the next episode of the Star Wars saga."

You can take a look at the first ever reveal of Poe, Finn and Rey as they will be seen in some scenes from Star Wars 8 courtesy of StarWars.com. This event will surely be exciting for collectors and fans alike as all kinds of cool Star Wars march is rolled out for the first time branded with The Last Jedi logo.