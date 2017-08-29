Stephen King's IT is coming in just a few weeks, and is perhaps the most anticipated movie of the fall season. But Star Wars: The Last Jedi is without a doubt the most anticipated movie of the year. And this Thursday at midnight, a whole new world of Star Wars merchandise will be unleashed as part of Force Friday 2. As we stand on the cusp of this monumental event, we get another new image from the movie. This time, we see Rey, at the ready, about to start her Jedi training.

The photo comes to us courtesy of Yahoo movies. We don't learn much of anything. And it doesn't show us what we already know. Toys have confirmed the fact that Rey will begin her tutelage under Master Jedi Luke Skywalker in this sequel to The Force Awakens.

Things won't go according to plan. The fact is, Luke is not thrilled to see Rey when she shows up on Ahch-To. This is not the Jedi we once knew. He is a bitter, broken man who truly believes the Jedi must die. Though, he does eventually agree to train Rey in the ways of the force. He does so with the utmost apprehension.

Luke is being referred to as the new Yoda. Remember how Yoda pretended to be a senile old alien before turning really creepy, and warning Luke that he wasn't ready to face the Dark Side in Empire Strikes Back? Luke will basically have the same attitude, only he's even more apprehensive than Yoda. While Han Solo served as a warm and friendly father figure for Rey, Luke is going to come on strong as the grumpy uncle in his barcalounger who you dread having over for Thanksgiving dinner, cause you know he's just going to go on and on about how great the Rebellion was into his always half-filled glass of Scotch, while whispering how dangerous the Jedi really are every chance he gets.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming to theaters everywhere this December, and promises to be the biggest hit of the year. The movie will begin where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey handing Luke that old blue lightsaber he lost long ago on Bespin. The pair will get to know each other while R2-D2 and Chewbacca keep watch outside the Millennium Flacon.

Elsewhere in the galaxy, Finn will be paired up with Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico as they go on a stealth undercover mission to break a new ally out of space jail on the casino planet of Canto Bight so they can infiltrate a Mega Star Destroy in disguise. Poe Dameon and General Leia are spearheading the mission, but will run into trouble of their own. And as for Kylo Ren, he will continue his Sith training under Snoke as Captain Phasma and General Hux set out to right the wrongs of losing their beloved Starkiller base.

Expect to see a lot more Star Wars: The Last Jedi this week as we all zoom towards Force Friday 2 and all the goodness it will surely have to offer. Here is the official new image of Rey beginning her training on Ahch-To. Will she be like Luke and abandoned her schooling to save her friends?