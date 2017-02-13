We probably won't be seeing any kind of footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for a couple of months, until Star Wars Celebration rolls around, but ever since the reveal of the title, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the next installment of the Skywalker saga. As much as people are excited to get some significant time with Luke Skywalker and to see Carrie Fisher's last turn as Princess Leia, they are probably equally as excited to see what happens with Rey and Kylo Ren. It looks like one of the things we may be is exploring is a "mysterious connection" between those two.

Recently, Lucasfilm updated the official Star Wars website. Specifically, they added a couple of interesting bits to both Rey and Kylo Ren's databank entries. While it was quite obvious to many Star Wars fans that the two shared some kind of connection in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it is definitely important that Lucasfilm has now acknowledged that connection. Here is how part of Rey's database entry now reads.

"On Takodana, Skywalker's lightsaber called to Rey, who experienced a Force vision. She rejected this call to destiny, but was captured by the dark side warrior Kylo Ren, with whom she shared a strange connection."

We already know that Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, is the son of Leia and Han Solo, but one of the biggest topics of conversation heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi is Rey's parentage. This "strange connection" between her and Kylo could possibly be pointing to her parentage and a very popular theory is that Luke Skywalker is her father. Should that turn out to be the case, this connection would make sense, given that Luke and Leia are brother and sister. Just for some more context, here is what Kylo Ren's database entry now says on the official Star Wars website.

"Snoke warned Kylo that there had been an awakening in the Force, and his apprentice would face a test when he confronted his father. Kylo swore his loyalties were only to Snoke. But he was intrigued when he captured Rey, a Jakku scavenger whose Force abilities were raw but very powerful. A mysterious connection seemed to link the two."

The fact that Lucasfilm felt the need to add this update to both Kylo Ren and Rey's database entry on the Star Wars website is reasonably significant. Yes, this was definitely implied on screen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as is, but the fact that this connection is a significant enough to archive in this way. The timing is especially interesting, considering that the marketing campaign for Star Wars Episode 8 is seemingly about to start ramping up. The connection will remain a mystery until at least December when the movie comes out, but it is no doubt something that Star Wars fans are going to be chewing on from now until the connection is revealed. It is also worth noting that, while nobody knows who Rey's parents are, theories range from her being Obi-Wan's granddaughter to Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels being her father, who Benicio Del Toro is theorized to be playing in The Last Jedi.

If Luke isn't Rey's father, this connection between her and Kylo is all the more intriguing, so that is just one more reason we will all be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise later this year. The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.