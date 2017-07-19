One of the most persistent rumors swirling around Star Wars: The Last Jedi is that the story centers on Rey's Jedi training, which may have been confirmed through a new toy. Hasbro released the first photos and details for their "Star Wars The Black Series Luke (Jedi Master) & Rey (Jedi Training)" set, which will be available to purchase at Comic-Con this week, before becoming available to the rest of the general public on August 14. Here's the official description of this toy, which makes it clear that Rey will in fact be undergoing Jedi training under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker.

"Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. A Tatooine farmboy. A Jakku scavenger. An unknown story. A path waiting to be discovered. This Star Wars The Black Series pack, featuring one 6-inch-scale Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) and one 6-inch scale Rey (Jedi Training) figure is inspired by Rey's quest to find the lost Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker. With multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired design, this Black Series 2-pack has been created for ultimate collectability and display. Featuring authentic, true-to-story detail, the Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) and Rey (Jedi Training) figures and accessories let fans and collectors alike imagine the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker challenging Rey's expectations as he teaches her the ways of the Force."

The images from Hasbro even feature the "Rey (Jedi Training)" and "Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master)" text below each figure. The figures are of "collector grade quality figures with authentic, movie-accurate detail." The set comes with "3 character-inspired accessories," a lightsaber, Rey's bo staff and a blaster, likely the same one she was given by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The set will be priced at $49.99, including premium packaging and design, with these figures allowing fans to, "Imagine Rey's fateful encounter with the legendary Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker."

These toy images and details come just one day after Mark Hamill himself seemed to confirm a Luke Skywalker lightsaber battle during an interview at the D23 Expo, following The Last Jedi panel. The first trailer, which debuted during Star Wars Celebration in April, featured a few scenes that certainly seemed to imply that Rey was learning new lightsaber skills, and the "ways of the Force" from Luke Skywalker, including scenes where Rey was seen practicing her lightsaber moves on a jagged cliff on Ahch-To. Still, all we really know about this story, is we want to know more, as soon as humanly possible.

Sadly, we won't learn more this week, since it was confirmed earlier this month that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be skipping Comic-Con 2017 this year, as will Disney and LucasFilm's Han Solo spin-off. Many fans had assumed that the second trailer will be showcased at SDCC in front of a packed Hall H crowd, but now that we know that isn't going to happen, fans have been trying to figure out when the next piece of footage may arrive. While the studios did unveil a Star Wars 8 sizzle reel at D23 last weekend, many are still awaiting the next full trailer with bated breath. While we wait for any more details, take a look at these new toy photos for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.