The final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi sent the internet into a bonafide tizzy. Fans were apoplectic at the scene where Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), flying his bad-assed TIE Interceptor, seems to target his mother, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on her ship. Then at the trailer's culmination, the idea that Rey (Daisy Ridley), in a quest to find her place in the madness, would entertain following Kylo Ren. These are all misdirects meant to whip up fan fervor. It's obvious from the quick cut edit that the last scene takes place in two different settings. Lucasfilm is all about clever marketing. Just as in the trailer for The Force Awakens, nothing from the actual film was given away. Besides, Star Wars fans would march on Lucasfilm with sharpened plastic lightsabers if Kylo Ren killed Han Solo and Princess Leia. He may have targeted her, but there isn't a chance in hell that he kills her.

The trailer posits that Rey is incredibly powerful. Her abilities terrify Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who already blames himself for unleashing Kylo Ren on the galaxy. He made the same mistake as his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi. It makes sense that Luke would be unwilling to train her, and that action may drive her into the hands of Snoke (Andy Serkis). So, the key question remains, who is Rey and where did she come from? Rey is most likely not a Skywalker. J.J. Abrams has stated that Rey's parents where not in The Force Awakens. That disqualifies the Skywalker lineage somewhat. It would be illogical for her to be a secret child of Leia or Luke. As I scoured the internet looking at fan reactions to the trailer. One new theory, very well researched, lays claim that Rey is a descendant of Emperor Palpatine.

Vincent Vendetta details on his YouTube channel the notion that Rey is a Palpatine. His most pressing argument is her raw fighting style. Her lightsaber duel with Kylo Ren in the dark forest mimics Palpatine's, aka Darth Sidious, exactly. Vendetta does a side by side comparison, he's nailed something here. Her overhead stance, thrusting motions, are shot for shot like Palpatine's in Revenge of the Sith. It's too similar to be a coincidence. Every Star Wars fan knows how unique lightsaber fighting styles are to an individual.

Vendetta goes on with a clip of Rey's vision from The Force Awakens. She hears the Emperor's voice as the hallway disintegrates around her. He also believes this is what Luke recognizes in Rey when he first sees her on Ahch-To. It's a stretch, but a distinct possibility. Vendetta goes on with other clues, but his final thought is fairly lucid. The galaxy was conquered by a Skywalker and Palpatine together. Vader and Palpatine were the mac and cheese of bad guys. It would certainly be an epic twist if Rey and Kylo Ren toss off Skywalker and Snoke to do their own thing. We do hear Snoke's voiceover to Kylo Ren in the new trailer. We also see Snoke torturing Rey as she's bent back in agony. I can imagine Kylo Ren coming to her rescue, especially if he disappoints Snoke by not killing her mother. It's a possibility, but highly doubtful that Rey would go with the man who killed Han Solo and she's deemed a "monster".

I continue to believe that Rey is a descendant of Obi-Wan Kenobi. And if you really want to go deep in the weeds, a new female character, not yet introduced, from the Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Lyra Erso (Valene Kane) lineage. Here's my reasoning. Rey hears Obi-Wan Kenobi twice in The Force Awakens. She hears him in her force vision, and when she's tempted to use the dark side to kill Kylo Ren. Luke's lightsaber is drawn to her. But let's not forget that the lightsaber belonged to Anakin before. Obi-Wan defeated Anakin and gave that weapon to Luke. If lightsabers are like wands in Harry Potter or swords in Samurai code, they belong to the victor of a duel. The weapon would recognize Rey as a Kenobi. Let's also not forget that Obi-Wan Kenobi was the first Jedi to cheat death and gain immortality in the force. His power and presence cannot be underestimated in Star Wars lore.

Ok, so the lightsaber and voices fit the Kenobi theory, but where do the Erso gals come in. Lucasfilm is going to crank out a new Star Wars film every year until people stop shelling out for them. Kathleen Kennedy, CEO of Lucasfilm, has stated previously that the trilogies are about the Skywalkers, and the stand-alone films are just that. But we've seen the characters from Rogue One before. There are connections. Lyra Erso wears Jedi robes and a kyber crystal amulet. Jyn Erso also wears a kyber amulet. If you look at these actresses, they are very similar in height, weight, hair color, and build to Daisy Ridley's Rey.

We have not yet learned what Obi-Wan Kenobi was doing all those years on Tatooine. Apart from guarding Luke, he could have easily had a dalliance with someone who was related to Lyra and Jyn. A Jedi does not have familial bonds. Any offspring of Kenobi would have been secret. It makes sense they would hide, especially from the Sith. Now the new trilogy takes place decades later, but it's entirely reasonable that whoever raised Rey understood her value, and hid her on Jakku. I firmly believe that Lucasfilm is going to bring back Obi-Wan Kenobi and fill in the gaps to Rey's lineage. It would tie all the films together, keep fans interest at a fever pitch, and bring back Ewan McGregor, who's clearly up for reprising Kenobi.

I remove my tin foil hat. This is all conjecture, but damn interesting to discuss. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a mere two months away. I have a feeling that the trailer was a masterpiece of misdirection. I will say this. It will be hugely disappointing if Rey turns out to be another virgin birth, meant to bring balance to the force. That would be midichlorians stupid. Kenobi all the way!