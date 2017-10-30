If you're not in the mood for Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers, then turn away right now. Because Adam Driver has just revealed that Rey is a princess. Someone who has been hiding her secret identity. Linking her directly to General Leia Organa. If this is all true, and why would he lie, that means, as suspected for awhile now, that Ben and Rey are brother and sister. And that Rey had quite the connection to Han Solo because he was her father.

So, is this how it's all going to shake down in Star Wars 8? That Luke Skywalker is caught in an intense power struggle with his nephews? During a recent interview, Adam Driver also acknowledges that Kylo Ren is not being true to himself, and hints at a major turn to the light side, whether it fully be in The Last Jedi or if the final turn comes in Star Wars 9.

These aren't your average fly-by-night red carpet quotes. This all comes from a well orchestrated piece in GQ, which was no doubt poured over by Lucasfilm before its publication. So Disney wants everyone to know that Rey is a princess. This isn't a slip. Driver says this during his discussion.

"I remember the initial conversations about having things 'skinned', peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo's pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He's a vulnerable kid who doesn't know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he's playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level. You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who's hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices."

Most have guessed from the latest trailer that Kylo Ren is hiding something. That there will be a major twist for these new characters. In revealing that Rey is a 'princess', that doesn't necessarily mean she is the daughter of the franchise's most famous princess. There are probably a lot of Princesses in the Star Wars universe we've never seen.

The quote could also be shipped out as a red herring for audiences, with Disney slyly trolling fans. Adam Driver is most likely speaking in the broadest of terms. And looking at Rey as a pure archetype, explaining how Rey and Ben are on two opposite ends of the Force spectrum. The two characters are quite similar. So, considering how the marketing is playing up this angle, it makes sense that Driver would push some of these ideas home in his own way of speaking about them.

Again, if these quotes weren't meant to be out there, they wouldn't be. This isn't a leak. Lucasfilm had final say on this interview before it hit. So, Rey is a princess. From where, and what is her ultimate fate? Those are all questions that won't fully be answered until The Last Jedi hits theaters this December, and it's likely that some questions won't be answered until Star Wars 9 arrives in 2019.