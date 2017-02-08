There has been a lot of excitement and chatter in the Star Wars fan universe over the past couple of weeks ever since Disney and Lucasfilm announced the official title for Star Wars 8, which we now know to be Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Most of us are eagerly awaiting to see the first bit of footage from the movie, or even some photos for that matter. While the world would be thrilled with just a teaser trailer, Disney CEO Bob Iger has already seen the entire movie.

Recently, Disney held an earnings call during the course of which, a bit of information about Mouse House happenings was revealed. As reported by journalist Hannah Sampson on Twitter, one tidbit that was revealed is that Bob Iger has seen The Last Jedi in its entirety and apparently, it is pretty good. Here is what Hannah Simpson had to say about it.

"Perk of being @WaltDisneyCo CEO: seeing The Last Jedi early. Bob Iger calls it 'a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga.'"

In fairness, it isn't as though the CEO of Disney would come out and say that their upcoming Star Wars movie was anything but great, so this reaction only means so much. But outside of reading too much into his thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it does mean that there is at the very least a rough cut of the movie ready to go. That is pretty encouraging, considering that the release date is still a little more than 10 months away. That means that director Rian Johnson will have plenty of time to fine tune and get things just right. It is also possible that they are a little ahead of schedule, because Star Wars 8 was originally supposed to be released in May of this year. So, when the movie was moved to December, it gave some cushion.

The rest of us are going to have to have to wait a little bit longer to see some footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney opted out of debuting any footage during the Super Bowl and we recently reported that it is very likely the first teaser for the movie will debut during Star Wars: Celebration, which will be taking place in Florida this April. Since the first teaser for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the first full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens both debuted in April as well, that would seem to make sense. Plus, that would help satisfy those who were a little underwhelmed with the lack of big reveals made during Star Wars Celebration last year.

We may have to wait a while to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi for ourselves, but the first review is in and even though it is a very bias review, it is positive and that is exciting. The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.