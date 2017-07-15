At long last, we have some new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage to enjoy. As opposed to a trailer, Disney and Lucasfilm have released what is easily the next best thing in the form of a new behind-the-scenes featurette. Depending on how you look at it, this may be even better. Either way, this is one of the best looks we are probably going to get at the upcoming Star Wars movie before it arrives in theaters later this year on December 15.

The behind-the-scenes sizzle reel was released at Disney's D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in California. The event only happens once every two years, so the Mouse House brought out the big guns. The biggest of those guns being Star Wars 8. Since Disney and Lucasfilm aren't going to be holding a Star Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con, given that the event is happening less than a week from now, any and all Star Wars news they wanted to drop was poised for D23. Given all of the negative press the Han Solo movie has received recently, this Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes footage is just what the doctor ordered.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will see the return of the core, new cast members we became familiar with in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including Daisy Ridley as Rey , Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Lupita Nyong'O as Maz Kanata and Andy Serkis as Snoke. We will also be seeing some returning favorites, such as Mark Hamill as Luke, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and perhaps most importantly, the last performance from Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. We are also going to see the introduction of several new characters, played by Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. We are also going to see a new R2-D2 actor in the form of Harry Potter star Jimmy Vee, since Kenny Baker passed away last year.

Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were given similar sizzle reels prior to their release. It is becoming something of a tradition and also a really smart marketing decision by Lucasfilm. It allows for them to give the hardcore Star Wars fans something to see without having to reveal too much about the actual movie. These things are also crafted with such care that, to some, they are better than a lot of the trailers we have seen for the Disney era Star Wars movies.

The wait is winding down for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the excitement is becoming very palpable. Are we going to find out who Rey's parents are? Why does Luke want to end the Jedi? Does Poe get another awesome jacket? The answers to those questions and more are (hopefully) coming in just a few months. For now, you can check out the new behind-the-scenes reel from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for yourself below.