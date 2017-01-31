There is no fandom quite like that which surrounds the Star Wars franchise. Most people don't truly get excited for a movie until a trailer, or at least a few set photos arrive, but not Star Wars fans. When Disney and Lucasfilm finally announced that Star Wars 8 is officially titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi last week, the internet went crazy and speculation about what that title could mean has been a big topic of discussion. A new theory poses that the identity of "the last Jedi" may not be so obvious. It may actually be Supreme Leader Snoke.

The theory showed up recently on the fan theories Reddit page and was put forward by a user who goes by the name of AnakinKardashian. Given that Luke Skywalker was referred to in the opening crawl of Star Wars: The Force Awakens as "the last Jedi" and Snoke called him that during a conversation he had with Kylo Ren, it seems all but certain that Luke is who the title The Last Jedi relates to. Assuming there is any validity to this new theory, things may not be that simple. Here is AnakinKardashian's theory.

"It was pretty cool how we saw Jedha in Rogue One. But was there also a strategic reason? What if we are supposed to get in the mindset that the jedi order is very, very ancient? In one of the most recent star wars novels, Palpatine sends someone to Jakku to uncover an ancient secret. In The Force Awakens, we see that luke is looking for the original jedi temple. What's with this sudden obsession with jedi history? In the force Awakens novel, snoke reveals that he is very old. But we don't know how ancient he is. Kylo Rens lightsaber is confirmed to be an ancient version of the lightsaber. Where did he get it? Snoke. Now keep in mind the title of episode 8, the last jedi. What if we are learning about early jedi because we are going to find out how different the ancient jedi order is? What if what we know as jedi are not really jedi after all? What if snoke is the last jedi, in its original form? It makes sense that we are learning about early jedi. It makes sense that kylo Ren has this ancient version of the weapon. It makes sense that luke went to look for the original jedi temple in order to learn about snoke."

Even before this latest, probably not true but definitely interesting theory surfaced, the true identity of Supreme Leader Snoke has been a big, lingering question fans have had since seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This would be a pretty unique, if perhaps a bit convoluted, way of tying Snoke into old Star Wars lore and it would offer a chance for the Jedi's history to be explored in the new canon on screen. As the theory points out, we have seen touches and glimpses of this in both The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but there is a lot to explore there. In the old canon before Disney reset it a few years back, the Jedi had a very complex history and someone like Snoke could tie back to that and bring something like Knights of the Old Republic into the new canon. But again, it is very likely that "the last Jedi" refers to Luke Skywalker and that this Snoke theory is mostly nonsense. But this theory gets points for creativity, that's for sure.

There are other things to consider. For one, Jedi is both the singular and plural form of the word, so Star Wars: The Last Jedi could mean more than one, but that also isn't overly likely. Were that the case, it seems like they probably would have titled the movie Star Wars: The Last of the Jedi, or something along those lines. The title could also have something to do with Rey, since it is very clear she is one with the Force and is probably going to be training as a Jedi with Luke in Episode VIII. Also, there is the Kylo Ren angle, since he is a Skywalker descendant. But, since he *spoilers* killed Han Solo and is on track to complete his training as a Sith lord, he is pretty much full-blown Dark Side of the Force at this point and probably isn't going to be a Jedi. Ever.

As far as Star Wars theories go, this one is definitely one of the more interesting ones that have been put forth since the new title for Star Wars 8 was announced, but the odds of it being true are slim to none. We'll probably find out more once the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi surfaces, which is likely to happen at Star Wars Celebration in April. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.