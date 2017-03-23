Without a doubt, Snoke is going to be a major player in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it's expected that he'll be vanquished in Star Wars 9. But the mystery swirling around this character is deep and wide, and fans barely know anything about the guy. Today, a new rumor has surfaced that suggests his name actually means something, and is an acronym that hints at the true tale being told in these new Star Wars sequels.

Yes, perhaps this sounds a little outlandish and could be nothing more than some flight of fancy dreamed up by a bored Internet troll. But it's interesting to consider none the less. Is Supreme Leader Snoke's name really an acronym that extends and helps explain the mystery behind his appearance? Reputable Star Wars expert Mike Zeroh claims to have the facts. Even if his reporting is sometimes lofty and unsubstantiated.

Star Wars 8 recently underwent reshoots in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and it was previously reported that this location is standing in for Snoke's home world, which will be introduced for the first time in The Last Jedi. Zeroh, who had spies on location, brought back this interesting report. He says this.

"This comes from Edvard, he's a local in Dubrovnik. Apparently Luke and Leia made a deal for Sith to never exist after the death of Darth Vader and Palpatine himself. Now what's really interesting here, is when it comes to Supreme Leader Snoke...Luke and Leia discussed about this character and described him as, 'A Sith No One Knew Existed', which equals out to Snoke. It would make a whole lot of sense of why he is named Snoke."

Crazy? Maybe. Did Snoke get wind of Luke and Leia conspiring to end all Sith as the galaxy knows them? Did he like the sound of A Sith No One Knew Existed and just run with it as his name? Fans may not get the true answer until later in the year, when The Last Jedi hits theaters this December.

In related news, Zeroh goes onto claim that the upcoming Star Wars 8 trailer that will debut at Star Wars Celebration next month features footage of a funeral procession taking place. This coincides with previous rumors that The Last Jedi will have a memorial scene to honor the fallen Han Solo. New speculation suggests that this funeral is actually for Princess turned General Leia, and was part of the recent reshoots done to honor the memory of Carrie Fisher, who passed over the holiday season last year. Some even believe that this could be a joint funeral for both Han Solo and Princess Leia. Nothing is confirmed, so this news should be swallowed with a lot of MiraLax to help suss out the sewage it may contain.

As of yet, no Star Wars 8 story details have been revealed at all. Persistent rumors claim that Rey will be undergoing her Jedi training under the watchful eye of Master Jedi Luke Skywalker as Finn and Poe Dameron set off on a secret mission for the Resistance. When they are captured by Kylo Ren and used as bait to lure Rey out of hiding, the young Padawan abandons her training to help save her friends. You can watch the video that reveals Snoke as an acronym below.