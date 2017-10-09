It's here. The time has finally arrived. Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It certainly didn't disappoint, but it gave fans a whole lot to think about ahead of the December 15th release date. There's a lot to unpack, but this trailer really begs the question, is Rey going to go to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? We can't say definitively, but there's a lot of evidence to support that theory with this new footage.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Director Rian Johnson warned fans ahead of the debut of this new trailer that, if they want to go into the movie clean, they may want to avoid it. It's very easy to understand why he says that now. There are a few reasons for that, but one of the main ones is that the trailer strongly suggests Rey, the loveable protagonist from Star Wars: The Force Awakens who seems, or at least seemed, like a totally good person, is going to the Dark Side. Luke looks absolutely terrified of her power, and reveals that he's only seen this level of Jedi one other time in his life.

"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

While Luke is delivering this line, he looks absolutely petrified. This may be some of the finest acting we've seen from Mark Hamill in a very long time. But aside from that, it suggests that he's very afraid of the power that Rey has within her. As for when he saw this "raw power" before? He doesn't come right out and say it, but one has to imagine he's referring to Kylo Ren. Especially considering that Snoke starts the trailer with a voiceover, speaking to Ren's "raw, untamed power."

With that said, does that mean she has a disposition to the Dark Side? Possibly, but the big thing is guidance. When Anakin Skywalker Turned to the Dark Side, it's because Palpatine was guiding him that way. In this trailer, it looks like Luke is going to be more than reluctant to help guide Rey where she needs to go. So where does that leave her? Well, the last shots of the trailer strongly suggest that Kylo Ren is going to offer a helping hand.

"I need someone to show me my place in all this."

Rey delivers that line and the very next shot we see is Kylo Ren extending his hand. This could be an editing thing to throw fans off the scent. But at the same time, we could be in for a pretty shocking turn from Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson has promised that this isn't going to be a retread of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Having Rey turn to the Dark Side would certainly ensure that isn't the case.

Outside of trying to figure out who Rey's parents are, one of the most popular things fans have theorized in regards to the former Jakku scavenger is whether or not she will turn to the Dark Side. With this new trailer, there's certainly reason to think that theory may bear fruit. One thing's for sure, this movie is going to be dark.

Beyond Rey's possible turn to the Dark Side, this new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer offers a whole lot for fans to pick apart. There's a ton of action, new ships, fan-favorite characters, some Snoke that isn't a hologram and yes, there's even a Porg in action. You can decide for yourself if that's annoying or adorable. Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets are on sale now, so if you want to go opening night, get your tickets sooner rather than later. You can check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel, for yourself below.