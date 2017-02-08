For the last few weeks, fans have been treated to a pair of hilarious videos from the set of Murder on the Orient Express, where Josh Gad tries to trick his co-star Daisy Ridley into answering his questions about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The first video surfaced on Josh Gad's Instagram two weeks ago, just after the announcement that Star Wars 8 will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with Josh Gad using a supposed script meeting to grill Daisy Ridley with questions about what the title means, and if her character Rey is in fact The Last Jedi. Last week, he tried again, with another video on Facebook, but he had no such luck in getting his questions answered. Today, the actor brought in some help, with Dame Judi Dench asking the questions this time around.

This week, Josh Gad posted the video to Twitter, which starts with a visibly annoyed Daisy Ridley barging into Josh Gad's trailer, making it clear right off the bat, that she isn't answering any of his Star Wars questions. Her co-star turns the tables on her though, revealing that she isn't answering his Star Wars questions, but Judi Dench's questions. The Oscar-winning actress then proceeds to ask Daisy Ridley if Rey has been tested for "midichlorians," if Snoke is actually Palpatine, if Rey is the Last Jedi and "what's the deal with Reylo?" It seems this strategy may have paid off, because when Judi Dench asks, "Why don't you answer my damn questions?" Daisy Ridley finally agrees, just as the video cuts out.

For those unfamiliar with "Reylo," it is the term that fans have come up with, who want to see Rey and the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) become romantically involved, hence "Reylo." There are countless memes and artwork that have been created by these Reylo "shippers," fans who want to see a relationship form between these characters, but, given the fact that they tried to kill each other with lightsabers the first time they met, it seems unlikely that any romance will bloom from this contentious relationship. Still, it would be rather amusing if Josh Gad's next video features Daisy Ridley answering Judi Dench's Reylo question, since it's the only one that doesn't necessarily pertain to the Star Wars 8 story.

Still, much like the last two videos, this one does bring up some valid questions that are worth examining. We haven't heard the term "midichlorians," which was introduced in the prequel trilogy, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but given Rey's newfound force strength, it's possible that "midichlorians" may be brought up in The Last Jedi, although that seems unlikely as well. The concept of midichlorians, described in The Phantom Menace by Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as "a microscopic life form that resides within all living cells" and allow Jedi warriors to use The Force, is among the most hated aspects of the prequels, along with Jar Jar Binks, so don't be surprised if The Last Jedi avoids them.

Dame Judi Dench's question about whether or not Snoke is Palpatine, a.k.a. Darth Sidious, is another one to ponder, although some fans are convinced Snoke is actually Palpatine's predecessor, Darth Plagueis. Palpatine was Plagueis' apprentice before he killed his master and took on Darth Vader as his apprentice. LucasFilm's Pablo Hidalgo shot down that rumor, stating that Sidious killed Plagueis and ascended to the master, "as is the way of the Sith." While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this week's video where Josh Gad brings in Judi Dench to get some answers about Star Wars: The Last Jedi.