Fans are still buzzing about LucasFilm's announcement that Star Wars 8 is titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As we all continue to wait for the first trailer, the title has certainly sent fans into a speculative frenzy over who The Last Jedi may be. Today, we have a video from one such fan, actor Josh Gad. Unlike most fans, this Frozen star actually has access to Star Wars: The Last Jedi's leading lady, Daisy Ridley, since they are both currently shooting the remake Murder on the Orient Express. This morning, the actor posted a video on social media that shows him inviting Daisy Ridley into his trailer, for what he claimed to be a rehearsal, although it really only is to grill her about what The Last Jedi title means.

The video was posted to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning, which shows Daisy Ridley entering Josh Gad's trailer clad only in a robe and a wrap to cover up her costume and hairstyle for Murder on the Orient Express. Josh Gad thanks her for coming over, claiming he has a question for this scene on the train they're filming, before straight up asking Daisy Ridley, "Who are The Last Jedi?" The actress makes it clear right away that "we're not doing this," but her co-star hilariously persists, and he actually brings up a few good points.

Shortly after his initial query, Josh Gad asks if The Last Jedi is actually plural, meaning that the title could be referring to both Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and herself. It has been confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will take place directly after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Rey found Luke on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. There have been persistent rumors that this sequel will center on Rey's Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, which is interrupted when Kylo Ren captures Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Rey reportedly leaves her training early to save them, much like how Luke left his training early to save his friends in The Empire Strikes Back.

At one point during the brief video, Daisy Ridley teases that she can't ask Josh Gad about Frozen 2, which leads the actor to try and trade information, "revealing" the previously-confirmed information that his character Olaf will return for Frozen 2. He then goes on to add that the title sounds "ominous," which is basically the only thing that Daisy Ridley does confirm, adding, "It does sound ominous." He goes on to ask if "something happens to you and Mark," or if it's "just Mark" before asking his final question, "Are you a Jedi?" Given how "force-sensitive" Rey was in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, some believe that she may be The Last Jedi, and if the Jedi in the title is not in fact a plural, then we may be seeing the last of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

Yesterday, director Rian Johnson shared a photo from the edit bay, which shows The Last Jedi title being put into the movie's opening crawl. The title was actually seen in the opening crawl of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, referring to Luke Skywalker as "The Last Jedi," and there is also a line from Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) in the movie where he calls Luke Skywalker "The Last Jedi." As of now, Luke Skywalker technically is The Last Jedi, but if he completes his training with Rey, that may not be the case. While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this brief yet humorous video below with Josh Gad grilling Daisy Ridley about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters December 15.