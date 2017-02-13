With Star Wars Celebration 2017 just a couple of months away, it is all but assured that we will be seeing our first footage from Star Wars 8 in the relatively near future. Details about the next installment of the Skywalker saga have been kept under wraps in a big way, but Disney and Lucasfilm have to give fans a teaser at some point and the question becomes, what or who will we see in the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi? We may now have some idea and the good news is, Luke is going to be in it.

The folks at Star Wars News Net recently took to Twitter in order to share some very important and welcomed information with their fans. It turns out there have been some rumors circulating that the first teaser for The Last Jedi wouldn't feature Luke Skywalker in it, which would serve as a major disappointment. Star Wars News Net says that info is wrong, confirming that not only is Luke in it, but it will heavily focus on the Resistance, as Leia, Rey and Finn will be in on the action as well. Here is what they had to say.

"There are rumors that Luke will not be in the first #TheLastJedi teaser. We heard the contrary. Luke, Leia, Finn and Rey will be there..."

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for Star Wars 8, but since Luke was only featured in the last few shots of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and he didn't even speak, knowing that he will have a significant role in the new movie will be a big deal to most Star Wars fans. Getting to see, or possibly even hear Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would surely drum up an insane amount of excitement for the movie. Not to mention if he ignites a lightsaber. It will also be very emotional to see Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, since it will be the last time we ever get to see her as the character, given her recent untimely passing. The first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is probably going to debut during Star Wars Celebration in April, but Disney CEO Bob Iger has reportedly already seen the whole movie and praised it.

Even though Bob Iger was lucky enough to see the whole movie, the rest of us are going to have to have to wait a little bit longer to see some footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney opted out of debuting any footage during the Super Bowl and we recently reported that it is very likely the first teaser for the movie will debut during Star WarsCelebration, which will be taking place in Florida this April. Since the first teaser for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the first full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens both debuted in April as well, that would seem to make sense. Plus, that would help satisfy those who were a little underwhelmed with the lack of big reveals made during Star Wars Celebration last year. Getting to see Luke say something would definitely go a long way. But, with that said, getting to see Rey and Finn is also going to be exciting. It is interesting to note that there was no mention of Kylo Ren in the Tweet, especially since it was recently confirmed by Lucasfilm that he and Rey share a "mysterious connection" of some kind.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.