Get your wallets ready and start planning ahead, Star Wars fans, because tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are going up for sale very soon. Though Disney and Lucasfilm haven't officially announced it, the expectation, thanks to a since-deleted tweet from Mark Hamill, is that the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut during Monday Night Football this upcoming Monday. Now, a new report claims that pre-sale tickets for the movie are going to be made available on the same day. So plan accordingly.

The news comes courtesy of Furious Fanboys editor Jeremy Conrad. Since he isn't directly connected with Disney or Lucasfilm, this should be taken with a bit of skepticism, but it does seem to make a lot of sense. In any case, he claims that both AMC and Regal are already preparing their systems for Star Wars: The Last Jedi pre-sale tickets now, which will be made available to the public on Monday. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's 100 percent true. 100 percent true. I know for a fact two of the major theater chains in the U.S., Regal and AMC, are programming their systems this week for tickets. They got a notice on Monday."

Considering that Disney released pre-sale tickets for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in conjunction with the premiere of a new trailer during an NFL game back in 2015, this strategy, though unconfirmed, makes a good deal of sense. However, some theaters released tickets ahead of The Force Awakens trailer debut, which angered many eager fans. Things seemed to be a bit more smooth for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year, despite insanely high demand. Since this is the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we can guess that the demand for Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets will be even higher.

According to Jeremy Conrad, Disney and Lucasfilm are also planning to have special screenings on Thursday, December 14 that will screen Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi back-to-back. Considering that the Star Wars movies are said to bump right up against one another, that may be a very desirable option for many fans. That said, those tickets are probably going to see very fast.

Unfortunately, Jeremy Conrad wasn't able to confirm what time pre-sale tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are going on sale Monday in his Twitter post. But bet on them going on sale Monday, October 9. So keep your eyes peeled and be ready to buy your tickets at a moment's notice on Monday. If this is indeed true, expect an official announcement from Disney and Lucasfilm any day now. Considering that Star Wars: The Force Awakens did more than $100 million in pre-sales alone, this is likely to be a huge, and possibly headache filled, day for Star Wars fans. Take a look at the video from Jeremy Conrad's Twitter.