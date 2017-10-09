After an initial technical glitch that allowed some Showcase Cinemas app users to buy tickets earlier today, Star Wars: The Last Jedi advanced tickets are finally officially on sale, testing the patience of Star Wars fans while breaking down servers of movie ticketing retailers all over the world. The movie doesn't come out until December 15th, with some late Thursday night showings that were the first tickets to be gobbled up. If you're looking for tickets, here's some outlets that are currently selling the advanced Last Jedi tickets.

There's always the old school way of getting Star Wars tickets, which involves getting off of the couch and running down to the actual movie theater where you plan on seeing the movie. Over the years, many people have stopped waiting in line for movie tickets, but Star Wars may elicit that response in people. It's still worth a shot, especially since you can also simultaneously try and get tickets online via your smartphone. Chances are that waiting in line might be a smart idea as some theaters often hold out to sell physical tickets in person. Another advantage to getting the tickets in person is that you won't have to worry about the servers crashing from online orders.

Which leads us to the next and most preferred way to obtain tickets, which is through the internet, either through web browsers or through smart phone apps. Fandango has famously crashed for The Force Awakens and Rogue One, but seems to be stable as of this writing. As previously mentioned, the Showcase Cinema app allowed a handful of customers to purchase The Last Jedi tickets prematurely, but the orders are still pending and might not have gone through, so if you happened to have scored some tickets early, you might not have really been able to purchase them. Other online retailers include Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Atom Tickets, Regal Cinemas, and many more.

In addition to options for buying the advanced tickets, some online retailers are offering incentives to buy the tickets through their service. If you happen to choose Fandango, you'll be able to get an exclusive Star Wars: Last Jedi poster via their FanShop. Cinemark and a few other retailers will also be offering double features with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi screening back to back. Alamo Drafthouse and Atom Tickets are offering exclusive Star Wars merchandise. StarWars.com has provided some further special events.

"Star Wars fans will have multiple ways to celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On Thursday, December 14, ahead of its official opening on December 15, fans can be among the first to see the film by attending one of three events: An Opening Night Fan Event. A Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Double Feature. Or, a Star War Marathon featuring all eight movies in one epic journey. These premium events will include exclusive content, Star Wars collectible cards, and a special concession offer. Plus, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 6 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times."

The Last Jedi tickets are currently on sale. How many browsers did you have open to obtain them online? Let's just hope that the tickets get in the hands of the real fans and not ticketing bots who will buy the tickets and sell them for hundreds of dollars. Anyway, stop reading and go buy your tickets. Check out StarWars.com for further information. You can also get tickets at Fandango, Anamo Drafthouse and Cinemark.