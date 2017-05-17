Thanks to some leaked toy photos, we know that Kylo Ren is getting a new TIE Fighter in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But the movie may not just be introducing never-before-seen ships and vehicles into the Star Wars lexicon. According to some recent intel, we may be seeing the return of a very popular Imperial starship from the original trilogy.

Thanks to Jedi Bibliothek, we know that a fan-favorite starship is set to reappear in the Star Wars canon, though its inclusion in the actual sequel is a little hazy. A new set of books is being introduced in the official lead up to the release of The Last Jedi in theaters this December, and it's called Replica Journals from Studio Fun.

The books will directly tie into The Last Jedi. One of these books in the online catalogue is listed as Bomber Command. And it doesn't take Sherlock to break down what we're looking at here. It is now heavily speculated that the Bomber in question is the extremely popular TIE Bomber.

The TIE Bomber was most notably used in what many fans consider the best Star Wars movie of all time, The Empire Strikes Back. The Imperial spaceship was used to try and flush the Millennium Falcon from the astroid field where Han, Leia, Chewy and C-3PO are hiding from Imperial Forces. The TIE Bomber has also recently been re-introduced in Star Wars Rebels.

The thing to keep in mind here is that the book title does not indicate whether it's about Imperial or First Order bombers or those flown by the Resistance. It's also speculated that this book could be about the surface bombers seen in the first Star Wars 8 teaser, kicking up red dust on the planet surface of Crait, a new planet being introduced for the first time in the sequel.

Director Rian Johnson first opened up about Crait during Star Wars Celebration, but he did not name the ships in the teaser footage. About the ships and the planet, he did have this to say.

"It's way out there. It's very remote. It's uncharted. It's a mineral planet and so there are mines on it. (There are) beautiful design elements and I hope some really unique ones that we're able to bring into it. The white dusting of salt over this red, ruby-ish mineral base."

Many fans believe that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be a rehash of Empire Strikes Back, and bringing back iconic vehicles that are familiar from that movie will surely help push that notion along, no matter how much the director denies it. We do have confirmation that the AT-AT will return in Star Wars 8, only they've been upgraded and look more like a silverback gorilla than a camel. We'll learn more about Bomber Command when it hits stores and online retailers December 12. You can pre-order the book on Amazon right now, though they provide no artwork.