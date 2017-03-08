Are you still confused about what exactly the title of Star Wars 8 means? For the past couple of months, fans have been discussing and dissecting any possible meaning behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and what it could tell us about the movie. Is Jedi singular in this context? Is it plural? Who is/are the last Jedi? There are a lot more questions than answers at this point. Director Rian Johnson decided to clarify things a bit recently, but only a bit. Honestly, he may have muddied it up even more to some degree depending on how you look at it.

The director recently took to Twitter in order to offer up this possibly clarifying statement about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A fan by the name of Nate Richter posted on Twitter, saying that he wanted Rian Johnson to tell him the meaning behind The Last Jedi for his birthday. Surprisingly, that is exactly what he did. Here was Rian Johnson's response.

"@ndrichter It means the final Jedi. Happy birthday!"

Great! That clears everything up, right? Maybe not. Final definitely seems to imply a more singular meaning to Jedi. A lot of the confusion has stemmed from the fact that Jedi is both the singular and plural form, so it could mean one or more than one. Final could signify that we will be seeing one last Jedi at some point in Star Wars 8, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the movie will start out that way. More conversation was stirred up recently when it was revealed that foreign titles for the movie are implying that Jedi is actually plural. So, what that could mean is, in the beginning of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there are multiple Jedi but by the time the movie comes to an end, there is only one. That is purely speculative, but the point is it could ultimately mean that at one point in the movie it is plural and it eventually becomes singular. Rian Johnson managed to say a whole lot without really saying anything at all. Well played, sir.

One other thing worth noting is that Luke Skywalker was specifically referred to as "the last Jedi" in the opening crawl from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Snoke also referred to him that way. So there is no question the title has something to do with him and in all likelihood, he is the last Jedi. We probably won't be getting any real clarity until the movie comes out in December, but the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi could offer up some clues. Luckily, we aren't going to have to wait all that long to see it, since it is supposed to be dropping during Star Wars Celebration next month.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the Twitter exchange for yourself below and speculate wildly as to what it might mean.